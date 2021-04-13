McDowell Commissioners will offer free land to attract company

A telecommunications company is interested in moving to McDowell County from its current location in North Carolina and hire an additional 30 new employees.
That was the subject of a public hearing held Monday by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. The economic development hearing was one part of the regular April meeting held by the commissioners in the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center’s boardroom.
During the hearing, Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), spoke to the board about this project. Abernathy said this is a company already existing in North Carolina that works in the field of telecommunications and is interested in relocating to McDowell County.
Abernathy did not name the company but said it has been in business for more than three years and now has 50 employees. It plans to move here and hire an additional 30 people, which would make for a total of 80 workers. The number could be considerably higher, according to Abernathy.
This company is interested in a small parcel of land of approximately three acres in the McDowell Industrial Park off of Rockwell Drive next to Baldor Dodge.
“We have proposed offering the site for no charge to the company,” wrote Abernathy in a memo. “We have placed a value of $45,000 on the acreage which is well within our standard actions.”
During the hearing, Abernathy said this company would construct a new building on the site. He placed a conservative value of $3 million on the building and the vehicles. Water and sewer will have to be extended there as well.
He added this telecommunications company would do much of its operations outside the building.
“The work takes place outside of the building so it is like a service they provide,” he said during the hearing. “You would have the company here and the odds are the employees would live here.”
During the hearing, the commissioners heard from one member of the public. Ken Buckner asked about the incentive process and expressed his concern about county officials giving away McDowell land. He said the incentives for a company to relocate here should be the low cost of doing business, the low crime rate and the lesser amount of regulation.
“Surrounding counties and surrounding states are willing to give them more than we are willing to offer,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.
Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said this company will be held to an agreement to provide new jobs. “If anything goes wrong, the land will revert back to the county,” she added.
After that discussion, the commissioners agreed to close the public hearing. Commission Vice Chairman David Walker asked to be excused from voting on the incentive because he said he has leased space to this company. The other commissioners agreed to excuse Walker and they voted to approve the incentive of the property to this company.
In other business, the commissioners heard an update about the construction of the new headquarters for McDowell Emergency Medical Services.
The work to build the new EMS headquarters continues. It will be on property south of Marion and is scheduled for completion in early 2022.
Emergency Services Director William Kehler talked with the commissioners about a program where individuals and businesses can donate funds for equipment at the new facility. Kehler said he expects the new EMS headquarters to last for the next 40 to 50 years.
“We would like to have a fundraising program for this facility,” he said.
Kehler said local people ask him how they can help McDowell EMS or memorialize a loved one who was helped by EMS. This new program should fulfill those requests.
Under the proposed effort, $125 bricks will be sold in honor or memory of family members or friends. The goal is to sell 500 bricks and raise $62,500 minus, cost of bricks, engraving and installation. The bricks will be installed in the memorial garden near an area constructed to honor fallen emergency personnel in McDowell County.
“We’re still working out the details,” said Kehler.
After hearing from him, the commissioners gave their support to the program.
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
Approved an equipment purchase for the Board of Elections. Director Kim Welborn said the Board of Elections has received a grant to assist with the purchase of needed elections equipment. The total cost of the equipment is $74,679. The grant will cover $49,894, with the remainder to be covered by available money in the county elections budget.
Heard a report from Blair Melton about the new park and Fonta Flora Trailhead for Old Fort. The plan for this park includes a splash pad, picnic tables, a central green space, a dog park, fitness playscape, restrooms and walking paths. Local officials are seeking to get a state grant to help pay for this park. The commissioners approved some adjustments to the plan which should help with getting the state grant.
Talked about McDowell County joining what is called a HOME Consortium. This is a grouping of local governments that come together to seek money for housing improvement projects in a defined region, which in this case would be the four counties and the participating municipalities in the Foothills Regional Commission region. After a discussion, the commissioners approved participating in this consortium.
Heard an update about the 2023 revaluation from consultant Tim Cain and Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie.
Discussed a formal contract with a company called EMS-MC to perform the EMS billing for the county. EMS-MC will be able to move forward with billing in July if the board approved the contract at this meeting. After a discussion, the commissioners accepted the outsourcing for the billing.
Talked about the process of the 2021-2022 budget. County Manager Ashley Wooten said he and other officials are very close to being done with the internal meetings with county departments about their budget needs. The commissioners will hold meetings with the McDowell Board of Education, the Fire Commission and local fire departments. The budget for next fiscal year will be presented at a May 24 meeting. It has to be adopted by June 30.
Heard an update about the public shooting range. The construction on the range continues and the bridge over Muddy Creek is a major focus of the work right now. That portion of the project is scheduled for completion in June. The office building has gone out for bid. The building’s construction will start after the bridge is complete.
Issued a proclamation for declaring April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. The McDowell County Department of Social Services asked the commissioners to issue that proclamation. DSS will be participating in events in the month of April to honor the children and families they serve.
Approved a series of administrative items. These included the financing for several new vehicles, funding assistance for the replacement of a major HVAC unit at McDowell Technical Community College and renewal of a lease for McDowell Transit at Foothills Industries. The commissioners also agreed to donate $1,000 for the memorial being planned near Old Fort. This memorial will pay tribute to the state convicts who built the railroad from Old Fort to Ridgecrest in the 1870s.
Voted unanimously to reappoint Benny Stamey to the county’s Planning Board.
Voted to do away with the commission meetings on Zoom. These meetings were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the commissioners agreed to stop holding future meetings on Zoom.
Held a closed session for around 15 minutes for a personnel matter. No action was taken after the closed session, according to Wooten.