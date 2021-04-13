McDowell Commissioners will offer free land to attract company

During the hearing, Abernathy said this company would construct a new building on the site. He placed a conservative value of $3 million on the building and the vehicles. Water and sewer will have to be extended there as well.

He added this telecommunications company would do much of its operations outside the building.

“The work takes place outside of the building so it is like a service they provide,” he said during the hearing. “You would have the company here and the odds are the employees would live here.”

During the hearing, the commissioners heard from one member of the public. Ken Buckner asked about the incentive process and expressed his concern about county officials giving away McDowell land. He said the incentives for a company to relocate here should be the low cost of doing business, the low crime rate and the lesser amount of regulation.

“Surrounding counties and surrounding states are willing to give them more than we are willing to offer,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown.

Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said this company will be held to an agreement to provide new jobs. “If anything goes wrong, the land will revert back to the county,” she added.