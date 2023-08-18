By the end of this year, the historic First National Bank building and its landmark cupola at 14 S. Main St. will officially become the new Marion City Hall. And the current city hall building at 194 N. Main St. will become a new annex for the city of Marion’s utilities and services.

Those decisions were reached Tuesday night during the regular August meeting of the Marion City Council.

In December 2021, the City Council decided to purchase the old bank building at 14. S. Main St. after Fifth-Third Bank announced it would close its branch here. The city bought it for slightly more than $300,000.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members considered the contract for renovations to the First National building as well as the current City Hall structure.

City staff members recently got informal price quotes for the cost of renovations to the First National Bank Building to allow the city to occupy the building with administration, finance and human resources offices and to complete additional security improvements and painting at the current City Hall building at 194 N. Main St.

A total of two bids were received, which is sufficient to award a contract in the informal bid range. The low bid came from Enterprises G, a general contractor headquartered in Blowing Rock, with significant relevant experience with governmental projects. Their bid came in at $161,244.

City staff determined that Enterprises G is a licensed general contractor in North Carolina, has sufficient liability insurance and has enough experience with projects of this nature.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council awarded the contract to Enterprises G in the amount of $161,244 to complete renovations to the First National building as well as the current City Hall and to authorize city staff to undertake needed technology improvements at the First National building.

Council also voted unanimously to officially name the First National building as “City Hall” and rename the city’s’ current City Hall as the “City Annex” once administration, finance and human resources move to the new location.

The renovation work could be completed by the end of this calendar year but Mayor Steve Little said he hopes it can be done sooner.

Furthermore, the Marion City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the First National bank. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to conduct a planning session to discuss current and future projects and priorities.

The cupola over the 120-year-old building at 14 S. Main St. has become an important part of the city of Marion’s official logo and can be seen on welcome signs, mugs, letterheads and websites. It is often accompanied with the slogan “Where Main Street Meets the Mountains” and has become the recognizable symbol of Marion. Almost every photo of Marion’s Main Street features it.

The building has a main level, a lower level and an upper level, along with its distinctive cupola on the roof. It comprises approximately 4,000 square feet and has 25 rooms.

The building was constructed in 1903 as the First National Bank of Marion. This was likely a part of the rebuilding process that Marion went through following the great fire of 1894, which destroyed much of the downtown. The bank had its roots in the Commercial Bank of Marion, which had been established in 1896. At that time, the building had a meat market in the lower level, according to the book “Marion” by Kim Clark.

For the largest portion of its history, this structure has been a bank. First Union probably was there the longest. This long-time banking company later moved to another building and became Wachovia and then eventually Wells Fargo.

At one point, the old bank building became an exercise gym. But in the late 1980s, Community Bank & Trust took it over and made it into a bank again. From 2000 to 2008, the building was the home of First Charter. In 2008, Fifth Third Bank acquired First Charter.

During the Community Bank & Trust era, all three floors were in operation and used by company employees. The bank president and the auditors were located upstairs. The lower level was used by the loans and collections departments.

By 2015, Fifth Third only used the main level. The lower level had not been used for a long time. The upper level still has the boardrooms and offices, although they were mostly empty six years ago. The building does not have an elevator and therefore has issues with disability access, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.