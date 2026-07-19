Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:15 PM EDT Jul 19, 2026 Jul 19, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County Until 4:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15 mph, currently located 8 miles southwest of Hickory. The storm is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.Affected Areas:LongviewMountain ViewStartownPropstNewtonCooksvilleConoverHickoryWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter-size hail Impacts:Minor hail damage to vehiclesPossible damage to trees and power linesSafety Tips: People are also reading… Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career Owner of critical unpreserved acre along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC agrees to sell Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Marion bookstore expanding, selling vinyl records and more used books 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where State Health Plan brings back Blue Cross NC, approves Novant and UNC Health deals North Carolina expands driver's license renewals, ends seven-year plate replacement NC has changed teacher licensure laws. How it could impact your child’s school Chuck Edwards sells McDonald’s franchises amid tight congressional race Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Assessments show streams around Lake James impacted by Hurricane Helene, but on the mend “The good news is that when we compare this year’s scores to the assessments performed soon after Helene, we see significant recovery in strea… Old Farmer's Almanac 2026 fall forecast for NC is here. Here's the latest outlook While North Carolina is split into two regions by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the regions received similar temperature predictions for this fall. Watch Now: Related Video Gov. Josh Stein discuss parallels with mental health care and public safety Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Gov. Josh Stein meets pre-apprentices studying at Broughton Hospital in Morganton Hickory Mayor Hank Guess talks with Conover resident Charcie Chavis Hickory Mayor Hank Guess talks with Conover resident Charcie Chavis Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Democratic leaders respond to President Donald Trump's primetime address Recommended for you