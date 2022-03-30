WATCH NOW: Marion Comic Con back in action in 2022

Last year, Marion Comic Con didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday, superheroes and supervillians will again sweep into the Municipal Event Center as Marion Comic Con comes roaring back.

Marion Comic Con is a local and family friendly celebration of all things related to science fiction, fantasy and comic books. As in previous years, the local Comic Con will have lots of comic book artists, games, a costume contest and other fun-filled events.

Marion Comic Con will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Municipal Event Center at 29 S. Logan St. The cost for admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids 12 and younger. Children younger than 3 are free.

The MEC will be filled with all kinds of dealers who specialize in comic books and graphic novels, as well as science fiction and fantasy memorabilia.

Marion Comic Con will feature guest performers such as Rob Kellum (also known as The Maestro or The Stro). He is an actor for film and TV (“Sleepy Hollow” and “Good Behavior” series) and a former professional wrestler with the World Championship Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance and others. He starred as the Chief in the “Dusk” series appeared as Dr. Arkham in “The Devil’s Daughter.” You can also meet the other cast members of “The Devil’s Daughter: A Harley Quinn Story” and have your photo made with Marvel Comics supervillain Thanos, according to the organizers.

The Klingon Assault Group (KAG) will again march into the Municipal Event Center. This is a group of “Star Trek” fans who enjoy portraying the Klingons.

There will be a costume contest but this year contestants will need to pre-register from 11 a.m. to noon. Contestants have not had to do that in previous years. The contest will be conducted by the cast of “The Devil’s Daughter.” There will be cosplay for anyone who wishes to dress as their favorite characters. All kinds of collectables will be on display.

This will be the sixth Comic Con event held here by Marion’s own Tim and Sherry Deel, who hold similar shows at different cities throughout the region. In previous years, they put together Marion’s Monsters, Mayhem and Madness and A Nightmare on Logan Street haunted house for Halloween. In addition, the Deels own and operate a comic book, games and toy store called All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds. It is in the lower level of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex and will be open during Comic Con. Pokemon will be played from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sherry Deel told The McDowell News that she and Tim are thrilled to be back this year.

“And from the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank the community for all of their support,” she added.

For more information about Marion Comic Con, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/marioncomiccon

