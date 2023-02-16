Alyssa Clontz, director of bands at McDowell High School, congratulates Shayna Berry and Daniel Young for their recent achievements. Berry and Young performed with the Western North Carolina All-District Honor Band at Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Berry is a seventh-grader at West McDowell Middle School and placed third chair French horn in the Middle School Symphonic Band.

Young is a sophomore at McDowell High School and placed first chair tenor saxophone in the 9/10 Honors Band. They both are eligible to audition for the N.C. All-State Honor Band in early March.

“We are extremely proud of their hard work,” said Clontz.