Orchard set to begin the last month of the season

Oct. 1 — the first day of the final 31 in the 2021 Orchard season. Everyone has their fingers crossed that apples will continue to fill the trees through or close to Halloween. U-Pick guided experiences each weekend on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bags of ripe apples in the store and at the Apple Shed as long as they last.

Monarch butterflies continue to break out and fly free. Folks are invited to watch the transformation, perhaps help coach them on their way to their winter home.

Live, free music will continue through the middle of the month. On Saturday, Oct. 2, Goldilocks and the Bears shuffle up to the pavilion stage and perform their classic country and swampy blues. They’re followed on Sunday by Seth and Sara in their second eagerly awaited performance of the season.

The next weekend, award-winning Americana-folk singer-songwriter, and traditional Appalachian musician, Ash Devine, will make her first appearance on the Orchard pavilion stage Saturday, Oct. 9. A bluegrass ending to the weekend music season is scheduled on Oct. 10 and features the Highland Highlights. Music runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day — free and open to the public.

