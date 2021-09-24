Orchard set to begin the last month of the season

Oct. 1 — the first day of the final 31 in the 2021 Orchard season. Everyone has their fingers crossed that apples will continue to fill the trees through or close to Halloween. U-Pick guided experiences each weekend on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bags of ripe apples in the store and at the Apple Shed as long as they last.
Monarch butterflies continue to break out and fly free. Folks are invited to watch the transformation, perhaps help coach them on their way to their winter home.
Live, free music will continue through the middle of the month. On Saturday, Oct. 2, Goldilocks and the Bears shuffle up to the pavilion stage and perform their classic country and swampy blues. They’re followed on Sunday by Seth and Sara in their second eagerly awaited performance of the season.
The next weekend, award-winning Americana-folk singer-songwriter, and traditional Appalachian musician, Ash Devine, will make her first appearance on the Orchard pavilion stage Saturday, Oct. 9. A bluegrass ending to the weekend music season is scheduled on Oct. 10 and features the Highland Highlights. Music runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day — free and open to the public.
And an additional October event. The Orchard will also host a special performance by Caitlyn Yount from noon to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9. Yount is a ninth-grade student who has been playing the flute for five years. She will be performing traditional Appalachian music as a requisite to receiving honors credit for her high school concert band class.
Executive Director Beth Hilton said, “The Orchard is pleased to be able to further our mission and serve as a venue for Caitlyn’s flute renditions. We are looking forward to her performance.”
On the Orchard’s final day, there will be no spookiness involved. Folks are invited to listen to Sam McKinney sign-off the 2021 season at 2:30 p.m..
Enjoy the views. Buy a bag or pick a peck of fresh-off-the-tree heirloom apples. Experience the Orchard as we continue to “save the good stuff.” As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of others to continue our mission’s work to protect, preserve, and educate about this beautiful corner of North Carolina. If you would like to help, please visit our website, and click on Get Involved to find out what you can do.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. Family-/pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.