McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help locating and identifying possible suspects in a recent theft of farm equipment.

Sometime between Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, an unknown suspect or suspects stole a Gold Wash Plant T-400 and a 2015 Kubota LA340 (both pieces of equipment are red and black in color) from Brackett Town Road in the Glenwood area, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information related to the theft, please contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.