Marion woman charged with child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon

A woman has been charged with abusing a child and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said on Friday.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Billie Brown charged 38-year-old Heather Valerie Scanlan of Looking Glass Drive in Marion with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.
She was held on a $200,000 secured bond.
On Jan. 10, 2022 a report was made to the Sheriff’s Office alleging Scanlan had assaulted a child under the age of 16. She was arrested the following day by McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies. McDowell County DSS and Lily’s Place assisted in the investigation.
