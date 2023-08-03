A beloved photographer, tireless volunteer and server of delicious ice cream is now a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

On Sunday morning, retired Judge Bob Hunter and City Council Member Don Ramsey appeared before the congregation of the First Baptist Church of Marion. Both are long-time and active members of the church. Hunter said Ramsey had the idea to do this. Ramsey, Hunter, other members and pastor Rev. Scott Hagaman have quietly worked behind the scenes to have long-time volunteer and photographer Jim Burgin recognized with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, reserved “… for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.” Individuals receiving the award become North Carolina “Ambassadors” and members of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

“Among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina is The Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” reads the Website for the Order. “It is awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.”

Burgin was recognized for his selfless work over the years in the community as a volunteer working in the public schools, St. John’s Episcopal Church’s food bank, and Freedom Life Ministries among other causes and places.

Ramsey wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper recommending him for this high honor.

"Jim has dedicated his life to the service of others,” reads Ramsey’s letter. “He has been a pillar of our community both in his profession and personal life. Jim and his wife Connie have been an inspiration to all those who have known them. Jim is well loved and respected in our community and is well deserving of the award of the Long Leaf Pine.”

In his professional work, Jim and Connie Burgin owned and operated Jack Frost Dairy Bar serving homemade ice cream for many years and provided summertime jobs for numerous young people over the years. Jack Frost Dairy Bar has been featured in The Charlotte Observer, The Raleigh News and Observer, The Asheville Citizen-Times, Our State magazine and other regional publications. In 2015, WRAL-TV in Raleigh featured Jack Frost as part of its “Tar Heel Traveler” show, which goes to different parts of the state and features interesting people and places.

For many years, he also worked as a photographer for The McDowell News and The Asheville Citizen-Times. He photographed sports events, traffic accidents, fires, storms, arrests and trials and other special news events. More recently, Jim has been sharing his rich archive of photos of McDowell’s past on Facebook.

The Burgins have volunteered with the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and Freedom Life’s prison ministry.

In 2021, the Burgins announced that Jack Frost would close permanently after 66 years of business. Jim Burgin has experienced some serious health challenges and is now on dialysis, probably for the rest of his life.

On Sunday morning, Hunter presented Burgin with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine as the congregation applauded.

“It is all about God,” said Burgin to the congregation. “I deserve nothing. All praise to Him for what He has done.”

Later, Burgin shared with The McDowell News his feelings about receiving the honor and how his faith has sustained him.

“At the center of my desire to volunteer and help others is my faith,” he told The McDowell News. “I take seriously the commands in the Bible to put others before yourself, especially the poor, the homeless, and the alien. God’s grace is the only reason that I am not as they are and I feel that I owe it to God to use my talents and advantages to help others.

“I was greatly blessed to own and manage a successful business, Jack Frost Dairy Bar. It was important to my wife, Connie, and me that we run the business guided by Christian values and direction. I think the best example of this was the decision made shortly after we took over the business from my parents to close on Sunday. Sunday was our most profitable day but we felt that for us we needed to honor the Bible and have Sunday be set aside.”

He added that one of his favorite volunteer efforts involved tutoring young students at Eastfield Global Magnet School. He did this for about six years.

“Having Jack Frost closed during the winter months allowed me to commit that time to volunteering,” he said. “Helping elementary aged students gave many opportunities to help the poor, the homeless, and the alien as the Bible instructs. For me, there was great personal satisfaction in seeing that magical moment when the student had an ‘a-ha’ clarity about what was being taught.”

In addition, his work as a photographer allowed him to record McDowell’s people and moments in time.

“Photography has allowed me to do the most good for the longest time,” Burgin told The McDowell News. “Looking back, I see that I was led to photography and to look for ways I could use it to be an encouragement to others. When I was a freelance newspaper photographer, I volunteered my high school sports photography to be used in the McDowell High yearbook for a number of years. I enjoyed giving these sports photos away to the athletes knowing that they would be enjoyed in the future as they looked back at their high school days.

“The area I most enjoyed and felt that I was closest to honoring God with this talent that I was given, was becoming the photographer at my church, First Baptist in Marion. I used opportunities to photograph what church and the Christian faith is to show others why my faith was so important to me and other believers. Working long hours to get photos on the church’s Facebook page was and is time that brings me a joy and satisfaction that few things have in my life. That my God-given talent in photography was used to praise and honor God throughout my adult life is the legacy I want to leave behind.”

“I have had some serious health problems in the last two years resulting in my being on dialysis in order to live,” he added. “This has limited doing the amount of volunteer work like I used to. This can be frustrating as my mind still yearns to do community work but my body can’t. If there is a message to others that I would like to have receiving this great and wonderful award is, it would be a plea that you listen to that voice inside you to volunteer and make some part of other people’s lives better.”