Labor Department presents McDowell businesses with safety awards

First Year

Metal Industries Inc.

Second Consecutive Year

ABB - Dodge, Marion Plant

Seventh Consecutive Year

Foothills Industries Inc.

McDowell County, Emergency Management/911

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry.

The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury.

The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.