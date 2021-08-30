Labor Department presents McDowell businesses with safety awards

The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held Aug. 19 in Morganton at the Morganton Community House.
Several McDowell County workplaces earned honors.
“In an especially challenging year, these employers and employees have shown us the true importance of a strong commitment to safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “North Carolina has experienced a continuously declining injury and illness rate, which remains at an historic low. These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2020.
Dobson provided keynote remarks at the meeting. The event was hosted by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by McKee Services.
The local recipients have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award. Recipients include:
Silver Awards
Third Consecutive Year
McDowell County, EMS
Gold Awards
First Year
Metal Industries Inc.
Second Consecutive Year
ABB - Dodge, Marion Plant
Seventh Consecutive Year
Foothills Industries Inc.
McDowell County, Emergency Management/911
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry.
The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury.
The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.