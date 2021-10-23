 Skip to main content
Find your fresh winter veggies at the Marion Tailgate Market
editor's pick top story

Find your fresh winter veggies at the Marion Tailgate Market

  Updated
Find your fresh winter veggies at the Marion Tailgate Market

The Marion Tailgate Market has turnip greens, microgreens and mature lettuce plants for your “winter green” needs.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Looking for fresh veggies in the colder months? The Marion Tailgate Market has what you’re searching for! We will have turnip greens, microgreens and mature lettuce plants for your “winter green” needs.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website at www.mariontailgatemarket.com.

Microgreens are a great source of nutrition throughout the year, and this is a great recipe to try them out with! Stop by Heirloom Annie farms to get yours and learn more about them!

Roasted Broccoli Microgreen Soup

(https://www.alive.com/recipe/roasted-broccoli-microgreen-soup/)

Ingredients

1 head broccoli, cut into small florets

1 large yellow onion, sliced into 1 in (2.5 cm) wedges

4 whole garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp (15 mL) grapeseed oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

4 cups (1 L) vegetable broth, preferably salt free

2 cups (500 mL) microgreens, plus more for garnish

3 oz feta cheese, chopped (about 1/2 cup/125 mL), plus more for garnish

1 cup (250 mL) cooked or canned navy beans

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) chili powder (optional)

3 tbsp (45 mL) unsalted roasted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp (30 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 Fahrenheit (220 Celsius) and place a rimmed baking sheet in oven as it heats. Toss broccoli, onion, and garlic with oil and salt. Spread out on hot baking sheet and roast until broccoli is darkened in spots, about 25 minutes, stirring once.

2. Place broth, roasted vegetables, microgreens, feta, beans, lemon juice, and chili powder (if using) in blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Warm soup in saucepan, and thin as needed with additional broth or water.

3. Serve soup garnished with additional microgreens and feta, sunflower seeds and a drizzle of oil.

