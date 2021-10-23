Find your fresh winter veggies at the Marion Tailgate Market

Looking for fresh veggies in the colder months? The Marion Tailgate Market has what you’re searching for! We will have turnip greens, microgreens and mature lettuce plants for your “winter green” needs.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, credit and debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website at www.mariontailgatemarket.com.

Microgreens are a great source of nutrition throughout the year, and this is a great recipe to try them out with! Stop by Heirloom Annie farms to get yours and learn more about them!

Roasted Broccoli Microgreen Soup