Farmers Home Furniture opens in Marion

Marion has a new furniture store at the McDowell Square shopping center.

Farmers Home Furniture is now open for business at 364 U.S. 70 West, Suite 13 at the McDowell Square center. This store is located in the 18,000-square-foot section that used to be the Peebles department store.

Farmers Home Furniture opened its first store in Soperton, Ga. in 1949 with fairness, trust, quality and value in mind for the customer. Farmers Home Furniture has become one of the largest and one of the most successful furniture retailers in the Southeast with more than 250 locations in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to a news release.

The new store in Marion is having a soft opening now and a formal grand opening is scheduled for June 23.

Manager Hannah Coleman said since 1949 Farmers Home Furniture has focused on providing quality home furnishings to its neighbors in the local communities across the Southeast.

The Marion store has furnishings for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms along with home audio-video electronics and large appliances like refrigerators, stoves, driers and washing machines. You can find home décor like pictures and mirrors and furniture for children’s rooms. There are also outdoor power equipment like weed trimmers, push mowers and riding lawn mowers.

If you can’t find what you want at the Marion store, you can order other items online through www.farmersfurniture.com.

The chain offers home furnishing products and services that exceed customer expectations and its products can be purchased for a reasonable price on a financing plan that allows for a same-day sale. With more than 250 stores spanning seven states, Farmers Home Furniture has the benefit of a strong buying power to provide low prices without losing the hometown quality and service.

“Our in-house financing plan has helped the residents of communities across the Southeast purchase their dream furnishings for over half a century,” said Coleman.

Farmers Home Furniture in Marion now has two employees: Sheila Robinson, credit manager, and Skyla Conley, sales consultant. Eventually, there will be seven employees.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

“Farmers Home Furniture is committed to being a part of the positive and progressive ideals of this community and is humbly grateful to be able to contribute to Marion’s area growth,” stated a news release.

“We are a family oriented store,” said Coleman. “We will do anything possible to make sure (our customers) have what they need. We try to keep the prices low as possible. We go to the smaller towns so they can furnish their homes.”