Election Day set for Tuesday in Marion, Old Fort

On Tuesday, voters in Marion and Old Fort will go to the polls and select their leaders.
The early one-stop voting for the Marion and Old Fort elections started Thursday, Oct. 14, and it was held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office, at 2458 N.C. 226 S. The early voting period came to an end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
As of late Friday afternoon, only 245 people voted early in the Marion and Old Fort elections. That includes 26 who voted early in Old Fort and 219 who voted early in Marion, according to Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.
Tuesday will be Election Day for both towns. The voting on Tuesday will last from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voting for most of Marion residents will take place at the Marion Community Building. But West Marion residents, who live within the city limits, will vote at the McDowell Senior Center. Old Fort residents will vote at the Depot.
Results on Election Night will be known at all three locations. In addition, the results from the early voting period will be available at the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website starting at 7:30 p.m., said Propst.
Because of COVID-19, the same measures will be taken as they were during the 2020 election. All election workers will wear face masks and use sanitizing fluids. They will observe social distancing.
In Marion, voters will select a mayor and three City Council members. Mayor Steve Little is seeking re-election and faces opposition from challenger Ocie Mayfield.
Council Members Woody Ayers and Ann Harkey are seeking re-election. Council Member Juanita Doggett chose not to run again. The challengers are Steve Bush, Chet A. Effler, Dawna Goode Ledbetter and Louis Parrow.
In Old Fort, voters will pick a mayor and three aldermen. Mayor Rick Hensley is seeking re-election and faces opposition from challenger Stephanie Swepson Twitty. Aldermen Melvin Lytle and Wayne Stafford are seeking re-election and face opposition from challenger Lavita Logan.
Voters in Old Fort will also be asked to pick who they want to fill the unexpired term left when Jerome Effler resigned from the board.
They can pick only one. Erin M. Adams, Anna Fretwell and Iretha Hancock are all seeking that seat.
Contact the Board of Elections office at 659-0834 for more information.