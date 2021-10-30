Election Day set for Tuesday in Marion, Old Fort

On Tuesday, voters in Marion and Old Fort will go to the polls and select their leaders.

The early one-stop voting for the Marion and Old Fort elections started Thursday, Oct. 14, and it was held at the McDowell County Board of Elections office, at 2458 N.C. 226 S. The early voting period came to an end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

As of late Friday afternoon, only 245 people voted early in the Marion and Old Fort elections. That includes 26 who voted early in Old Fort and 219 who voted early in Marion, according to Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.

Tuesday will be Election Day for both towns. The voting on Tuesday will last from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting for most of Marion residents will take place at the Marion Community Building. But West Marion residents, who live within the city limits, will vote at the McDowell Senior Center. Old Fort residents will vote at the Depot.

Results on Election Night will be known at all three locations. In addition, the results from the early voting period will be available at the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website starting at 7:30 p.m., said Propst.

