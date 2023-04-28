The second violent attack in less than a year at a McDowell County assisted living center left one person with serious stab wounds, authorities said on Friday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Boyce Ballard, 60, of Nebo, with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

A court official set Ballard’s bond at $200,000 secured.

On April 4, detectives responded to Cedarbrook Residential Center for a possible stabbing. They found a victim with stab wounds. A short investigation led to the arrest of Ballard at the scene, according to a news release.

In July 2022, a female resident was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville with severe head injuries. An investigation by detectives uncovered video evidence of an assault, according to a news release at that time.

Jacob Douglas Carpenter, then 40, of Shelby was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was held on a $400,000 bond.

At the time, McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan called it a “senseless and horrific assault.”

Cedarbrook is on Pinnacle Church Road and has an 80-bed capacity, according to N.C. records. It is rated two stars by the state. A majority of similar facilities in McDowell are four stars.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Cedarbrook received a total of $11,000 in fines for three violations relating to health care, personal care and supervision and reporting of accidents and incidents.

Cedarbrook appealed those violations.

The star rating program became effective Jan. 1, 2009. The program is administered by the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation (DHSR), Adult Care Licensure Section.

The star rating program is designed to be used as a tool to assist consumers in making informed decisions regarding care options for themselves or a loved one. The star rating program provides consumers with information based on facility inspections by DHSR.