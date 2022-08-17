City of Marion officials provide update on racial equity efforts

The city of Marion has made progress on addressing institutional racism in the local community. That includes having city employees and officials go through training about racial issues, promoting diversity on advisory boards and declaring Juneteenth a holiday in the city of Marion.

But city officials said more remains to be done.

This was the message delivered by Marion officials to the Community Engagement Project, which asked for an update on how the city has addressed institutional racism.

Tuesday evening, the Marion City Council held its regular meeting for August with the West Marion Community Forum. The meeting took place in the fellowship hall of Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers presided over the meeting because Mayor Steve Little was not able to lead the meeting due to health issues.

More than a year ago, representatives from the Community Engagement Project (CEP) appeared before the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Education. At each meeting in 2021, CEP representatives spoke to local officials about the problem of racism in McDowell and asked for their help and leadership in working toward racial equity.

The Community Engagement Project supports community driven changes in rural communities in McDowell County.

“Our work is all about shining a light on these issues and today we are here to do that,” reads a portion of the 2021 statement to local officials. “Today we are asking you to step up as formal leaders of our county, as we continue to see institutional racism show up in our policies and systems — including our school system, health care system, non-profit system, and local government.”

In June of this year, those same representatives asked the Marion City Council to provide them with an update on how they have addressed the problem of racism since 2021. City officials said they would provide that.

On Tuesday, city manager Bob Boyette gave an overview of what has been done so far in Marion. The city council is the first local government in McDowell to provide an update.

The following consists of the requests from the CEP and the city of Marion’s responses during Tuesday’s meeting:

1. Convene a racial equity task force made up of leaders from the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, Marion City Council, Old Fort Board of Aldermen and McDowell County Board of Education to educate the boards on racial equity issues and to identify achievable actions and policy changes to advance racial equity in our community.

The Marion City Council is willing to participate in such a task force, but cannot initiate or lead it, since it is designed to be a countywide effort. The city council encourages the Community Engagement Project (CEP) to identify an organization that works countywide to initiate and lead this task force.

2. Declare racism is a public health crisis and publicize a racial equity statement outlining the actions that the city council will take to address this issue in our community.

The Marion City Council has directed city staff to research similar statements approved by other North Carolina municipalities to serve as a guide for the city creating such a racial equity statement, which will then be reviewed by the city council.

3. Commit board members, including the city manager, to attend a racial equity training hosted by the Racial Equity Institute.

As of this date, Mayor Steve Little, council member Billy Martin, Planning and Development director Heather Cotton, police chief Allen Lawrence, police Lt. Rusty Jenkins, Police Lt. Jamie Harklerode, police training coordinator D.J. Barrier, police Sgt. Zack Wilson and police officer Luke Kha have attended racial equity training hosted by the Racial Equity Institute.

Council member Chet Effler has attended a three-day racial equity training session through the North Carolina Department of Insurance. City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield was registered to attend the Aug. 13-14 racial equity training hosted by the Racial Equity Institute.

Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers, council member Ann Harkey, council member Don Ramsey and city manager Bob Boyette all want to take the racial equity training, but have not yet been able to find a date and time that works.

In addition, the city of Marion highlighted the following items:

• Juneteenth holiday — During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council adopted an amendment to the city personnel policy to add Juneteenth as an official holiday. The city of Marion joins approximately 50 or more North Carolina cities and counties that have recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday so far. That announcement drew applause from the people at Tuesday’s meeting.

• Provided technical assistance at the West Marion Community Park and a stage for the Juneteenth Freedom Festival held in June and to have the police and fire departments present at the event.

• Centro Unido Latino Americano — city staff are working with CULA on bilingual interpretative signage for the Catawba River greenway. The city was also happy to provide funding toward CULA’s recent downtown mural project on the Mica Town Brewery building.

• West Marion Community Forum — Boyette said that the city is proud council member Billy Martin and Planning and Development director Heather Cotton serve on the board of the West Marion Community Forum. He added the city is happy to continue to provide assistance, as requested, to the West Marion Forum’s community garden.

• Diversity on advisory boards — Boyette said the city is pleased to have increased diversity on advisory boards in the past year, including the planning board and board of adjustment. The city is now asking the West Marion Community Forum to nominate a Marion resident to serve on the tree board.

In addition, city of Marion officials heard an update about the West Marion Community Forum. Executive Director Paula Swepson and forum representatives Kathy Arriola and Angela Forney spoke about the latest developments with the organization. Dawna Goode Ledbetter is now the director of equity. Her job is to make sure all of the systems, agencies and organizations that the forum deals with have equitable policies, practices and procedures in place. These systems include education, health care, social services, housing, food, employment and philanthropy. There is also a billboard on U.S. 70 East which addresses the problem of food insecurity in McDowell County.