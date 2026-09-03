Top Story Spotlight Celebrating Recovery Month with Freedom Life and McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness JIM SMITH Freedom Life Ministries Sep 3, 2026 Sep 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Every September, communities across the nation come together to observe National Recovery Month — a time dedicated to celebrating health, rebirth and transformation.kAmxE’D 2 A@H6C7F= C6>:?56C E92E C64@G6CJ :D ?@E @?=J A@DD:3=6[ 3FE 92AA6?:?8 6G6CJ D:?8=6 52J]k^AmkAmw6C6 2E uC665@> {:76[ H6 <?@H 7:CDE92?5 9@H G:E2= E9:D ;@FC?6J :D] #64@G6CJ :D 2 4C:E:42= 4@C?6CDE@?6 @7 E96 C66?ECJ AC@46DDj 7@C :?5:G:5F2=D C6EFC?:?8 9@>6 27E6C :?42C46C2E:@?[ C66?ECJ 2?5 C64@G6CJ 2=>@DE 2=H2JD 8@ 92?5 :? 92?5] }2G:82E:?8 =:76 27E6C C6=62D6 C6BF:C6D DE23:=:EJ[ 9@A6 2?5 DEC@?8 4@>>F?:EJ 4@??64E:@?D] %92E’D H9J H6 24E:G6=J 4@==23@C2E6 H:E9 @FC D:DE6C C64@G6CJ 286?4:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 |4s@H6== !2CE?6CD9:A 7@C $F3DE2?46 pH2C6?6DD W|!$pX[ E@ 3F:=5 2 ?6EH@C< @7 F?4@?5:E:@?2= DFAA@CE]k^Am People are also reading… Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec Hummingbird migration is underway. When to stop feeding in western NC See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists Marion's WNC Bigfoot Festival is upon us. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend. Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan Michael Malone doesn't use a whistle, but he's putting his stamp on UNC basketball k9am%96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 C66?ECJ U2>Aj C64@G6CJk^9amkAm(96? D@>6@?6 DE6AD 324< :?E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 27E6C 36:?8 :?G@=G65 :? E96 ;FDE:46 DJDE6>[ E96J 7246 2 F?:BF6 D6E @7 492==6?86D] p55C6DD:?8 DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56CD 2=@?8D:56 D276 9@FD:?8[ 6>A=@J>6?E[ 2?5 >6?E2= 962=E9 DFAA@CE :D 4CF4:2= 7@C =@?8\E6C> DF446DD]k^AmkAmqJ AC:@C:E:K:?8 C64@G6CJ :? E96 C66?ECJ DA246[ H6 96=A 3C62< 4J4=6D @7 C64:5:G:D> 2?5 7@DE6C 2? 6?G:C@?>6?E H96C6 :?5:G:5F2=D 42? 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D@>6@?6’D C64@G6CJ ;@FC?6J] {6EVD >2<6 E9:D #64@G6CJ |@?E9 @FC >@DE :>A24E7F= @?6 J6EPk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says A man stabbed outside a Food Lion went on the offensive to protect his wife, using his vehicle to run down a knife-wielding man, according to … Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River He was found sitting in a chair by the river with two firearms and an empty liquor bottle. McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers The six-month moratorium will give the county time to create rules on what kind of data centers can be built here. McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government “Receiving this scholarship comes at a pivotal point as I begin serving as director of McDowell County Emergency Services,” Jones said. McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec "His story is a reminder that the experiences children have in their schools and communities can reach far beyond their childhood years." Watch Now: Related Video Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Recommended for you