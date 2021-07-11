A promise kept: Vietnam War veteran Frank McGee finds closure 52 years after his friend’s death

Around three hours after McGee left the hospital, Leland Alston Bailey died of his wounds on Sept. 20, 1969. He was just two weeks shy of his 19th birthday.

In December 1969, McGee was able to return to the United States. He was very fortunate in the fact that he had not been wounded in the war. He immediately sought to fulfill his promise by finding Bailey’s parents. He searched for them in Baltimore but could not find them.

In fact, McGee never found anything about Bailey and his family for many years. For more than a half of a century, he was not able to fulfill his promise.

A couple of months ago, Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56 of the American Legion, offered to help find Bailey’s final resting place and his family. At the time, Mainer was home recovering from major right shoulder rotator cuff repair and having had some bone spurs removed. So, he had some time on his hands to do research. In May, Mainer called McGee and told him he had found something.

As it turns out, Bailey’s family had moved back to their original home in West Virginia sometime after he had died. Mainer found out that Bailey was buried in Camp Hill Cemetery in Paw Paw, W. Va. His parents were deceased but Bailey’s brothers were still living.