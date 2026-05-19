May 19, 2026 16 mins ago 0 Crawdads' second baseman Luis Marquez (11) makes the catch but can't tag Hub City's Anthony Gutierrez (25) sliding head first into second during a May exhibition game at L.P. Frans Stadium. ERNEST MASCHE, RECORD FILE Related to this story Most Popular Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged A Marion woman and a baby were also named as victims. McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal "... the McDowell County Board of Commissioners opposes broad constitutional or statutory limitations that would unnecessarily restrict county… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Documentary to film ghost stories in Marion this summer. NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know He passed out during pregame warmups before Stuart Cramer’s state quarterfinal game at Burns on Friday, and he was unable to be revived.