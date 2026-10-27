Oct 27, 2026 22 mins ago 0 Jim Williams records his podcast in his home. "On the Porch with Jim Williams" can be heard on Spotify and iHeartRadio. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Related to this story Most Popular Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Newest long-range forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide insight into what this winter could look like in … Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales Ledbetter gave the quarterly report of Marion’s business activity from July to September 2026 during Tuesday’s meeting of the Marion City Council. A Note from School: Keeping children and families first From our Board of Education to our administrative team, we take pride in putting our students and families first. First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday The inaugural event will be a “day full of handmade goods, local artists, delicious food, live music, and all the small-town fall charm you co… Hiker plummets from recently reopened trail at popular Linville Falls in Blue Ridge Mountains On social media, Burke Rescue didn’t say how far the hiker fell from the recently reopened Plunge Basin Trail or disclose the hiker's injury.