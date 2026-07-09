Jul 9, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization "This site can house and feed approximately 80 volunteers who will work on homes in McDowell and surrounding counties.” Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road The truck went down a slight embankment, hit two large trees and then overturned onto the driver’s side. Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Mission Health’s Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopter was sent to the scene. The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant The new restaurant/bar is located at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, where Burrito Bros. used to operate.