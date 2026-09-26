Sep 26, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Erin Reilly Lee, who served as Juror No. 8 on the Tom Capano murder trial, recalls the experience in 2017. JENNIFER CORBETT, USA TODAY NETWORK The Plymouth Superior Court jury box from the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is seen Aug. 25 in Plymouth, Mass. GREG DERR, USA TODAY NETWORK Related to this story Most Popular Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers “We had no experience in meat processing and couldn’t find anyone willing to teach us. Instead of letting that stop us, we did what we do best… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury The victim had sustained multiple fractures to his nose.