The McDowell House located on U.S. 70 West was long thought to have been the home of Joseph McDowell. The historic structure survived the flood of 1916, the flooding from hurricanes Frances and Ivan in 2004 and the flooding from Hurricane Helene in 2024. In December 2012, an architect who was commissioned by McDowell County and the National Park Service presented a report to county officials about the site’s history and its possible future use. The architect concluded that the house was more likely built by Joseph McDowell’s son James, sometime in the early 19th century, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
A portrait of Joseph McDowell, for whom McDowell County was named.
COURTESY OF N.C. OFFICE OF ARCHIVES
Students learn about life in the 18th century at this living history presentation.
FILE PHOTO
These students are learning about life during the American Revolution 250 years ago.
“You’ve got to stay busy or either you’re gonna die,” Beatrice Smith, who turns 105 on May 17, said recently.
The McDowell House located on U.S. 70 West was long thought to have been the home of Joseph McDowell. The historic structure survived the flood of 1916, the flooding from hurricanes Frances and Ivan in 2004 and the flooding from Hurricane Helene in 2024. In December 2012, an architect who was commissioned by McDowell County and the National Park Service presented a report to county officials about the site’s history and its possible future use. The architect concluded that the house was more likely built by Joseph McDowell’s son James, sometime in the early 19th century, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.