May 14, 2026 20 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Highway patrol said the motorcylist was was speeding and passing vehicles recklessly. Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged A Marion woman and a baby were also named as victims. Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Documentary to film ghost stories in Marion this summer. Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years “You’ve got to stay busy or either you’re gonna die,” Beatrice Smith, who turns 105 on May 17, said recently.