Sep 11, 2026 35 mins ago 0 1 of 3 Each truck belonging to the Long View Fire Department has a quote from a firefighter killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York City. This quote is emblazoned on the side of Long View Rescue 1. A flag honoring all emergency personnel killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks hangs in the lounge area of Long View Fire Department. A photo from Sept. 11, 2001, hangs in the Long View Fire Department. The Commack Fire Department rescue truck in the left of the photo now belongs to the Long View Fire Department. SARAH C. JOHNSON PHOTOS, HICKORY DAILY RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County The caller said her boyfriend shot out her back windshield when she was pulling out of her driveway. McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges “Our commitment to reducing dangerous driving and criminal activity throughout McDowell County is ongoing,” Sheriff Nathan Mace said. Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating NCDOT said it also will file a state property incident report with the State Bureau of Investigation. Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant As of Friday, Baxter has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the recalled product. WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County “Step back in time with us and experience an age of chivalry, wonder, and untamed spectacle nestled right in the heart of western North Carolina."