Oct 8, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Each candidate answered questions about themselves, county projects, data centers and McDowell County's future. McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation "His commitment to this county and its residents has been evident throughout his career. On behalf of the board, we wish him well on his next … Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause "At Collier's Creamery, we believe ice cream is more than just a treat; it's a cherished experience." McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds “We look forward to working with her as she continues to serve the residents of McDowell County."