Sep 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 This new community can be rented individually for family vacations or together for reunions, weddings and other special events. MIKE CONLEY PHOTOS, MCDOWELL NEWS On Wednesday, the first part of Grier Village, called Copper Ridge, was formally opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Camp Grier Executive Director Jason McDougald (left) is one of the leaders of the Grier Village project along with Louise Slater (center) and son Luke Slater (right). Related to this story Most Popular Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers “We had no experience in meat processing and couldn’t find anyone willing to teach us. Instead of letting that stop us, we did what we do best… Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury The victim had sustained multiple fractures to his nose. Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex On the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene, N.C. Baptists on Mission held a dedication ceremony for the new Marion Rebuild Center, a facili…