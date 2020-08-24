First responders are on the front lines with overdose victims

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles about how overdoses impact people in McDowell County. Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31.
“911 McDowell County, what is the address of your emergency?”
“My friend isn’t breathing, I don’t know what she took! Get help here now!”
This has become an all too familiar call sequence to the 911 Emergency Response Center for McDowell. The 911 telecommunicator remains calm while your distraught voice on the other end of the call has a loved one in a crisis situation that you’re unprepared to handle. The 911 telecommunicator’s training and our cooperation can mean the difference in live or death.
The best and fastest way to get a response to your emergency is to patiently and precisely answer all the questions the telecommunicator asks you. The 911 telecommunicator understands that it can be difficult to be patient when you're terrified, but if you can remain as calm as possible and answer questions clearly, things will go much faster. When seconds count, you don't want to waste any time repeating yourself, or screaming while the telecommunicator tries to calm you down.
It may seem that time is being wasted. What you don't know is that once the telecommunicator understands the nature of the call, especially for a drug overdose, other people at the 911 Center are alerting the appropriate departments and responders are en route to your location. The telecommunicators save the responders precious time upon arrival by asking all these questions while responders are en route; the information is relayed to them over their mobile data terminals. The telecommunicator has a fill-in-the-blank screen on their computer to follow. The call type is important, so be as specific as you can. If you know it’s an overdose, say so, including what you think the person may have taken. This isn’t the time to be concerned about what your boss, the neighbors or the preacher might think.
Listen, follow instructions
The telecommunicator will ask questions about whether the person is conscious, talking, or if unconscious, if they are breathing. It’s time to listen and follow the instructions offered by the telecommunicator. Do not argue. This isn’t about your comfort level or your fear. This is a crisis situation and your willingness to act as instructed can save a life. When callers are panicked or hysterical, the telecommunicator uses techniques to calm the caller so they can help that person whose life is in jeopardy.
For a drug overdose, the 911 telecommunicator will ask if Narcan is available and will talk you through the process to administer it to the patient. If necessary, you will also be talked through the step-by-step process for CPR. Yes, you CAN do it and your actions just might keep the patient alive until help arrives.
Law enforcement, EMS, Community Paramedics, a representative from McDowell Impact Peer Support arrive — each has a role to play in this crisis situation. The 911 call ends. The life-saving effort continues. It’s time for you to step away — get out of the way — let the professionals do their jobs. You may be asked additional questions even some you’re already answered. This is a way to verify information and to help you regain control. The responders are also concerned about you and want to make sure you are not in danger of a medical emergency yourself.
The responders do their job and decisions are made about whether or not to transport the patient. There are many decisions made in an effort to help the patient recover and to offer support to avoid a recurrence.
The 911 telecommunicators and first responders never "get used to" the overdose calls. Never. Some also have loved ones suffering with addiction challenges. Others have attended funerals for too many lost friends. All are affected, every single time.
So why do they do what they do? The responders are hopeful that this time the patient will get another chance. This time the training and experience will make a real difference so that life continues. Giving the person in crisis another chance is what it’s all about. One more chance to accept help; one more chance to know how much they matter. One more chance to turn things around.
So the important things to remember when reporting any incident to 911 is:
- Try not to panic, and if you can't help it then at least try to speak clearly
- Answer the 911 telecommunicator’s questions patiently and completely
- Understand that there is a reason for every question asked
- Follow the instructions until help arrives
- DO NOT GIVE UP! HELP IS COMING!
“There is no greater joy for me in my career than to know that a person who was not breathing when I answered the 911 call was resuscitated and has been given another chance,” said Sgt/FTO Karen Stepp from the McDowell 911 Center.
“McDowell EMS is committed to understanding our patients with substance use disorders,” said Deputy Director of EMS Adrienne Jones. “We understand that first and foremost it is our duty to respond to emergencies and resuscitate patients, but we are in a unique position to do so much more. We are with our patients at their most vulnerable and scary moments, and we have a more intimate view into their lives than other healthcare professionals. Our paramedics and peer support specialist come alongside our overdose patients and spend the extra time and energy to connect them to resources, empower them and provide follow up.
“The impact that our Post Overdose Response Team has on our patients’ lives goes beyond medical care. They are walking beside our most vulnerable population to offer connection without judgement and empowering people to make overwhelming and sometimes scary choices as they navigate sobriety. I am extremely proud and humbled to see the lengths that our team will go to create a better life for every patient they encounter. It is about more than medicine ... it is a continuum of care, and a calling.”
Post overdose help is available in McDowell County, including McDowell Impact Support Services. The recovery process can begin immediately after an overdose incident. McDowell Impact Peer Support Services places peer support specialists in several key agencies such as DSS, the MATCH program, the local shelters and EMS.
This program offers support to those with substance use challenges and strives to create a strong recovery community in McDowell. Overdose awareness and education is vital to these efforts. Access to resources are more readily available for residents and unity among those service providers are making a huge impact. Families who have lost loved ones and individuals who have survived overdose need to know that they are not alone, and support is available.
We have a peer support specialist embedded with the Community Care Paramedic Program at McDowell EMS. This certified peer support specialist follows up with folks who have experienced an overdose with in the first 48 to 72 hours post-overdose and provides one-on-one peer support, resource navigation, linkage to appropriate services, and harm reduction services. Individuals are met where they are without judgement and can be immediately linked with the resources and services they need. Overdose Awareness Day for us means decreasing stigma and standing beside those who are in need.
International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. McDowell County has recognized Overdose Awareness Day for the past four years. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness that overdose can be prevented and to reduce stigma around overdose death. We need to talk about overdose and educate ourselves on how to react. Remember the person struggling with substance use issues has an illness. During a crisis remain calm, follow instructions from the 911 telecommunicator and first responders. And, listen to the professionals who follow-up with you after the crisis. Every single person responding to a call for help has one goal in mind. Give the patient another chance. Another chance to realize there is help and that they can do the work toward recovery. Recovery is possible. You are not alone.
