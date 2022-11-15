Upward trajectory: Lady Titans looking for significant improvements

Success never comes in a straight line. It’s never an easy path to the top and it won’t be simple. There will be some bumps in the road but for us our goal is to get better one day, one practice and one game at a time.
That was a message McDowell Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha sent to his team last year when he took over the reins of the McDowell girls’ basketball program. And that was very true a year ago as the Lady Titans compiled a 6-17 record. The Lady Titans won some close games, lost a few more, but there were also nights on which the struggle was evident.
The other part of that message resonates as well because his program continues the mission of getting better one practice and game at a time.
Internally, the mindset is that the fruits of the labor from one year ago begin to flourish this season. After going into year one with nearly zero varsity experience, McDowell returns essentially all of its production and looks to build the foundation of more success in 2022-23.
Seasons like last year are rarities in the history of McDowell Lady Titan basketball. As a result, it would likely have been easy to doubt the process going into year two. But ever since last season concluded, the girls have continued to show commitment to work and improve individually and as a unit. That work included a vigorous summer schedule in which McDowell participated in multiple camps and controlled scrimmages.
Once fall arrived, participation in open gyms continued at a steady pace. Now, with the season just a couple days away from starting (Friday on the road at Tuscola), the energy and enthusiasm is there to get the 2022-23 campaign off to a good start.
“We have an energetic group of girls out there,” said McCartha. “They play with a lot of intensity and at practice every day they really work hard. That’s one of the things I’ve tried to instill from day one is playing with energy and passion. They are a good group to be around as a coach.”
Five seniors and eight players overall return on this year’s roster and they have provided the leadership for some new players who will be integrated into the program this season.
“I’m proud of our returning players and their commitment to the program,” McCartha said. “We have five seniors out there that are trying to lead the way. All of our returners continue to work hard and work consistently.”
The five seniors on the squad include guard/forward Peyton McPeters and guard Faith Laws, forward Emma England and reserves Abby McMahon and Kaylin Darveaux.
England (5.7 rpg) and McPeters (4.0 rpg) were first and third leading rebounders a year ago for the Lady Titans. Laws shot a team-high 33% from behind the 3-point line a year ago.
Two sophomores also return including the teams’ leading scorer, Kensly Stewart, who netted just over eight points per game a year ago; combo guard Sage Young who was second in free throw percentage; and junior Brooklyn Thompson who provided depth in the frontcourt.
All eight returning players have shown signs of improvement and are expected to see an increase in production this season.
The team also will feature some new faces as well. Juniors Emma Washburn, Karlie Kemper and Kierstin Kemper bring additional athleticism to the court, and with the style Coach McCartha wants to play, each of these former junior varsity players will plug right into the rotation.
The final three spots on the roster will be filled by freshmen guards Kimora Stewart, Clara McCartha and frontcourt player Kinsley McKinney.
This roster construction is going to give McDowell a better chance to play an up-tempo style this season, which Coach McCartha feels is an important part to success.
“We tried to play up-tempo last season but there were times in which we had to approach things differently because of the personnel we had,” said McCartha. “I do feel like this year we have more athleticism on the court and that should make it easier to do some of the things we want to do. These girls embrace the style of playing full court and trapping, and I feel like doing that gives you more opportunities to perform on the other end of the floor as well.”
Along with the returning talent on the floor McDowell’s coaching staff stays the same for the 2022-23 campaign. Shawna Lytle and Whitney Lenon are assistants on the varsity team with Cheyenne Rivas serving as the junior varsity head coach along with assisting the varsity.
The Lady Titans non-conference schedule consists of home-and-home series with Tuscola, South Caldwell, Owen and R-S Central, along with a single game at Avery.