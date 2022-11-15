Upward trajectory: Lady Titans looking for significant improvements

Coachspeak

Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha talks about the players:

3 – Kaylin Darveaux, Sr., G – “Kaylin is a senior that has worked extremely hard and continues to improve. Kaylin is a dedicated Lady Titan that is a solid defensive player. She has a good concept of what we are trying to do, especially with our pressure defense. Kaylin and her athleticism will provide us with some solid wing depth.”

4 – Kimora Stewart, Fr., G – “Kimora is a tremendous athlete. She is a freshman so she is still learning some details, however, she will make an instant impact with her athleticism and instincts. She is probably overall the best athlete we have in the school when it comes to running and jumping. We are really excited about her present as well as her future in the program.”

5 – Clara McCartha, Fr., G – “Clara is a guard with solid length for her position. She is a good ballhandler and is a really solid passer in the open floor. She is still learning some details because of her age but she is picking things up quickly. She will have an impact because of her ballhandling abilities. We are excited to see her growth through the years.”

10 Emma Washburn, Jr., G – “Emma was our JV point guard last season so she has a good grasp of what we are trying to do. Emma has worked hard and is a team player to the fullest. She is a very consistent and dependable player. Emma is a solid outside shooter which will allow her to have an impact on both ends also.”

12 – Kensly Stewart, Soph., G – “Kensly was our leading scorer last season as a freshman. We are looking to play Kensly on the wing more this season so she can get more looks scoring the ball. She is a really good game shooter and finds a way to get her hands on passes constantly on the defensive end. As her game continues to mature, she will continue to improve.”

20 – Kinsley McKinney, Fr., F – “Kinsley is one of our tallest players. She is a good athlete that is really good at running the floor and rebounding. She is a freshman so like the others there are still some details that she is learning. Her strength showed during the scrimmages. We are also excited about what she is going to bring both this season as well as in the future.”

21 – Faith Laws, Sr., G – “Faith is a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. She has worked very hard in the offseason. Our goal for Faith this year is for her to make a consistent effort to get to the basket. She is dedicated to the program and dedicated to the game of basketball. We are looking forward to enjoying her senior season.”

22 – Karlie Kemper, Jr., G – “Karlie is a solid outside shooter and has really good feet on the defensive end. She is someone that really improves the energy of the room. We think her defensive effort, especially with our style of play, will allow her to have some success. She had a really good JV season last year and we look for it to carry over.”

24 – Kierstin Kemper, Jr., G – “Kierstin had a large impact on our JV team last year. She was asked to do a lot of things for them last year which should help her this season. She is very aggressive on the defensive end and runs the floor very well on offense. Those two traits in particular will give her the opportunity to have an impact.”

25 – Brooklyn Thompson, Jr., F – “Brooklyn might be the player that has improved the most in the offseason. Brooklyn has a solid outside shot and has learned to use her body to get shots off in the paint against taller defenders. She is very versatile, which is something we are really pumped about. We are looking for Brooklyn to play a much larger role this season.”

30 – Sage Young, Soph., G – “Sage is a player that was asked to play a lot of minutes last season as a freshman. She has improved this season as a result. Her outside shooting has improved significantly and we expect that to allow her to have an impact in all facets of the game. She is a combo guard that will play the point as well as on the wing.”

32 – Peyton McPeters, Sr., F – “Peyton is another senior that has seen a lot during her time in the program. Peyton is extremely long which allows her to have an impact on defense. She shot the ball well outside last season and we think she will again. Similar to Faith, we would like to see Peyton make a commitment to getting to the rim and drawing contact this season.”

40 – Emma England, Sr., F – “Emma is a senior that is known for her defensive prowess as well as her rebounding. Emma has experienced an injury setback. We are hoping we can get her back and playing in a few weeks. She has improved finishing wise and more than that her leadership skills have really improved. She is willing to do whatever she can to help make us better.”

42 – Abby McMahan, Sr., F – “Abby Mac is back for her senior season. Abby is someone that has worked really hard and is learning how to become a more physical player around the basket. We hope that she will use her physicality to bring a new aspect to our team in the paint. We are looking forward to her senior season.”