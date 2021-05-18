Two-sport standout: Dennison to play football at Bethany College

One of McDowell High’s best two-sport athletes will continue playing at least one of them in college.

Senior Preston Dennison signed to play football at Bethany College in West Virginia last week.

Dennison, a standout on both the gridiron and wrestling mat, said he was impressed with Bethany’s coaching staff and campus, and feels a sense of accomplishment in getting to play at the next level.

“It feels very rewarding,” said Dennison. “You’ve worked so hard, and now you can play where more people can see you.

“I like it (Bethany). I think they’ve got a good program. The coaches seem really good and it seems like they can get me to improve a lot more and maybe transfer to a bigger school.”

Dennison, a 6-foot-3 defensive back who was listed at 185 pounds for football but is currently wrestling at 170, was a defensive stalwart for the Titans, who went 3-3 in the abbreviated spring season necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dennison was ninth on the team in tackles with 23. As a junior, Dennison was fifth on the club with 43 stops.

His coach said Dennison’s toughness might be his most impressive attribute.