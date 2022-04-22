Titans hold off Roberson down the stretch

Over the years, the T.C. Roberson Rams have proven themselves the nemesis of the McDowell Titans on numerous occasions.

Friday night was not one of those.

The Titans used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good and then held off the Rams down the stretch to take a 5-4 win at Titan Field.

McDowell (10-7 overall, 4-4 The Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference) kept its hold on third place and hurt the Rams’ (14-5, 7-1) chances in the league race with unbeaten Asheville High (8-0).

The Titans got multi-hit games from five different players. Matthew Spivey (2-for-4, RBI), Logan Duncan (2-for-4, 2RBIs, 2 doubles), Michael Lewis (2-for-3, SB), Caleb Jimison (2-for-3, RBI) and Hunter Byerly (2-for-3, RBI) all collected two hits apiece. Braden Beck (1-for-2, 2R, double) also hit safely.

Byerly got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing two runs, one of them earned, on five hits. He struck out four, walked one and hit one. Ty Smith worked two innings of solid middle relief, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He struck out two and walked one. Duncan worked the final two scoreless frames and earned the save, allowing two hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, the Titans got things going. Beck reached on an error, Spivey singled, and both scored on Duncan’s two-run double to center.

Lewis then singled to put runners at the corners. After Lewis swiped second, Jimison drove in Duncan with an infield single that made it 3-2. Byerly capped the rally with a two-out, RBI single to center.

The Titans added a valuable insurance run in the fourth after Roberson had trimmed the deficit to 4-3. Beck smacked a one-out double to right, and Spivey followed with an RBI single.

The Rams added a run in the fifth to get within 5-4. Roberson then loaded the bases with two out in the seventh, but Duncan induced a pop-up in foul territory to end the threat.

The Titans host Asheville next Tuesday.

T.C. Roberson 6, McDowell 3 (JV) – The Rams held the Titans to one hit and snapped their 10-game win streak.

McDowell (11-2, 7-1) got a basehit from Dawson Ray in the third when it scored three times, thanks in large part to a pair of Roberson errors.

Kyson Rinnert took the loss, allowing six runs, five of them earned, on eight hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked five and hit two.