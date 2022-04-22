 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Titans hold off Roberson down the stretch

  • Updated
  • 0
Titans hold off Roberson down the stretch

Over the years, the T.C. Roberson Rams have proven themselves the nemesis of the McDowell Titans on numerous occasions.

Friday night was not one of those.

The Titans used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good and then held off the Rams down the stretch to take a 5-4 win at Titan Field.

McDowell (10-7 overall, 4-4 The Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference) kept its hold on third place and hurt the Rams’ (14-5, 7-1) chances in the league race with unbeaten Asheville High (8-0).

The Titans got multi-hit games from five different players. Matthew Spivey (2-for-4, RBI), Logan Duncan (2-for-4, 2RBIs, 2 doubles), Michael Lewis (2-for-3, SB), Caleb Jimison (2-for-3, RBI) and Hunter Byerly (2-for-3, RBI) all collected two hits apiece. Braden Beck (1-for-2, 2R, double) also hit safely.

Byerly got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing two runs, one of them earned, on five hits. He struck out four, walked one and hit one. Ty Smith worked two innings of solid middle relief, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He struck out two and walked one. Duncan worked the final two scoreless frames and earned the save, allowing two hits. He struck out four and walked two.

People are also reading…

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, the Titans got things going. Beck reached on an error, Spivey singled, and both scored on Duncan’s two-run double to center.

Lewis then singled to put runners at the corners. After Lewis swiped second, Jimison drove in Duncan with an infield single that made it 3-2. Byerly capped the rally with a two-out, RBI single to center.

The Titans added a valuable insurance run in the fourth after Roberson had trimmed the deficit to 4-3. Beck smacked a one-out double to right, and Spivey followed with an RBI single.

The Rams added a run in the fifth to get within 5-4. Roberson then loaded the bases with two out in the seventh, but Duncan induced a pop-up in foul territory to end the threat.

The Titans host Asheville next Tuesday.

T.C. Roberson 6, McDowell 3 (JV) – The Rams held the Titans to one hit and snapped their 10-game win streak.

McDowell (11-2, 7-1) got a basehit from Dawson Ray in the third when it scored three times, thanks in large part to a pair of Roberson errors.

Kyson Rinnert took the loss, allowing six runs, five of them earned, on eight hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked five and hit two.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house Tuesday. Police said the 33-year-old Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida. After learning of his brother’s death, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to the U.S. from Africa, where he had hosted a youth football camp. On Tuesday, police found Joshua’s body inside a Hampton house as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes back racing in summer 2022

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes back racing in summer 2022

In response to the signs and “WE WANT YOU BACK” slogans that have called for the revitalization and return of racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports on Saturday provided an answer: Racing will return this summer to the famed short track after more than a decade.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'