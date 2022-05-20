Silver spotlight: Former Titan steps into limelight for Wolfpack as postseason nears

Former McDowell High standout and current North Carolina State pitcher Canaan Silver has always been one of those talents that has flown under the radar in relation to just how good he is on the diamond.

But as a fifth-year senior, the southpaw has broken through the shield to become one of the Wolfpack’s go-to guys on the mound and one of the best in the ACC in 2022.

Silver is finishing up his final year of eligibility for N.C. State (33-18 overall, 14-13 ACC) who was in fourth place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division going into this weekend’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack's dream run to the College World Series last year ended with a COVID-19 outbreak while in Omaha. The mindset for Silver and the Wolfpack, especially the returning players from last year, is to get back to the NCAAs.

“We’re focused on getting better as a team here as we get to the end of the regular season,” said Silver. “For me, it’s been a bonus to be able to play this fifth year and to contribute.”

Even though only two starting position players remain from the 2021 squad, Silver, along with the other returners, feel that the 2022 team has the capability to make another run in the postseason.

“For those who experienced Omaha last year, there’s some incentive there to want to finish up the season strong,” he said. “We’ve got some good younger kids here that hopefully will get their first try in the postseason as well. I feel like we are playing some good ball right now and can do some good things.”

The Wolfpack last year made a magical run through the tournament, beating top seed Arkansas in the Super Regionals, and claiming two wins in their first two games in Omaha, including a 1-0 shutout of eventual runner-up Vanderbilt.

Then, on June 25, N.C. State was tagged with the COVID protocol as several members of the roster had to sit out. The rematch with Vandy was ultimately played, and Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avery was about to field a sufficient roster. The Pack fell just short in a 3-1 loss to the Commodores.

Then, in the pre-daylight hours of June 26, the NCAA announced the forfeiture of N.C. State from the College World Series due to the COVID protocols.

While the ending was very controversial in the eyes of many N.C. State fans and other sports fans across the country, Silver will never take for granted the opportunity to play in one of collegiate sports’ grandest events.

“If you would have told me five years ago when I was a McDowell High that I would have the opportunity to play in the College World Series, I would take that in a heartbeat,” Silver said. “Going to Omaha will always be one of my favorite life experiences. It is one of the best events in all of sports. We had a special team last year that I thought was the best team in the nation. We all still talk on a regular basis with the guys who were gone from last year. We were such a close group, and that will last forever.”

Silver would have been content with 2021 being the end of his collegiate career, but late last summer, the southpaw decided to use his extra year of eligibility that was addednat the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Now enrolled in a post-graduate program in forestry, the extra year allowed Silver the chance to play one last time for the Wolfpack in 2022.

“It wasn’t until late July or so when I found out that I was enrolled in classes down here that I considered coming back for one last season,” said Silver. “Once I got all the academics squared away, some focus shifted into returning to the baseball program.”

The decision to return has turned out beneficial for both Silver and the Wolfpack. Used as a multi-inning reliever in previous seasons, Silver has emerged as a reliable weekend starter for Avent in 2022. Silver has a 6-0 record on the season and in six starts has posted a 3.22 earned run average, striking out 55 batters and walking 11 in 58 2/3 innings.

His earned run average is ranked eighth in the ACC. The 24 runs allowed are third lowest in the league, and the six wins are tied for tenth.

The 2022 ACC baseball championship begins on Tuesday, May 24, at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. One recent NCAA projection released has N.C. State as a No-3 seed in the Spokane Region against Gonzaga.