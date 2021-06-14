Former Titans part of memorable college baseball postseason runs

Smith, a redshirt freshman and son of McDowell High baseball coach Alex Smith, appeared in just three games this season and had just three at bats. However, the experience of winning the big game is something that can’t be measured in statistics.

“As a parent, I’m really proud, and to see the smile and excitement on Kell’s face means everything,” said Coach Smith. “The atmosphere of playing in a big game like that was electric. And the greatest thing to see is the team concept of winning it. From the starting pitcher to the player who didn’t play all week, they all were saying, ‘we did it!’”

Silver, Wolfpack headed to College World Series

While Smith was celebrating winning a national championship, another McDowell alum, N.C. State pitcher Canaan Silver, was in his own battle halfway across the country as the Wolfpack made the trip to Fayetteville Arkansas over the weekend to face the daunting task of upsetting the overall number-one seed Razorbacks in the NCAA Super Regional.