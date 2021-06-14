Former Titans part of memorable college baseball postseason runs

If you are playing college baseball well into the month of June, then you are accomplishing some great things.
This past weekend a pair of former McDowell Titan baseball players was able to experience the euphoria of reaching the pinnacle.
Smith enjoys national championship with Bulldogs
Former Titan standout and current Wingate Bulldog catcher Kell Smith can add being a national champion to his resume, as the Bulldogs rallied from an opening-game loss to win the Division II College World Series Saturday evening in Cary.
Wingate suffered a 6-2 loss to the Angelo State Rams back on June 6, but then strung together five straight wins, including an 8-7 walk-off win in an elimination game against Angelo State late Friday.
Then, in Saturday’s national championship game, the Bulldogs, down 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, scored twice and then added an insurance run in the seventh to claim the first Division II championship in program history.
Wingate finished with a 39-13 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the South Atlantic Conference. But it was a late-season surge, winning – 16 of their last 18 – that propelled the Bulldogs to a SAC tournament title, the Southeast Regional and the national championship.
Smith, a redshirt freshman and son of McDowell High baseball coach Alex Smith, appeared in just three games this season and had just three at bats. However, the experience of winning the big game is something that can’t be measured in statistics.
“As a parent, I’m really proud, and to see the smile and excitement on Kell’s face means everything,” said Coach Smith. “The atmosphere of playing in a big game like that was electric. And the greatest thing to see is the team concept of winning it. From the starting pitcher to the player who didn’t play all week, they all were saying, ‘we did it!’”
Silver, Wolfpack headed to College World Series
While Smith was celebrating winning a national championship, another McDowell alum, N.C. State pitcher Canaan Silver, was in his own battle halfway across the country as the Wolfpack made the trip to Fayetteville Arkansas over the weekend to face the daunting task of upsetting the overall number-one seed Razorbacks in the NCAA Super Regional.
Friday’s opener was disastrous for State, as Arkansas prevailed in a rout, 21-1. Saturday’s game two in the best-of-3 series also started on a similar note, as Arkansas scored a couple runs early. But a four-run fourth inning put some life into the Wolfpack, and, backed by a good pitching performance from starter Sam Highfill and closer Evan Justice, N.C. State prevailed 6-5 to force a deciding third game
In Sunday’s finale, The Pack used a patient approach against Arkansas pitcher and SEC Pitcher of the Year Kevin Kopps and with the help of a pair of home runs, State upset the Razorbacks 3-2, clinching a ticket to the College World Series.
Silver has not appeared in any postseason games for North Carolina State, but made six regular-season appearances in relief. In 12 innings of work, he allowed 12 earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts.
The Wolfpack got off to a rough start in the ACC, losing eight of its first nine conference games. However, a 19-6 finish to the league schedule got State a berth in the NCAA tourney. State dominated the Ruston Regional, beating Alabama 8-1 and sweeping host Louisiana Tech 8-3 and 14-7.
Coach Elliot Avent’s team will be making its third trip to the College World Series in school history, with the last time coming in 2013.