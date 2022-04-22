Pickens, Blackhawks shut down Lady Titans

An early onslaught of runs set the tone for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team in a 7-0 loss at North Buncombe Thursday night.
The Lady Blackhawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead three innings in and gave star pitcher Karlyn Pickens a large margin to work with. Pickens finished by tossing a two-hit, complete-game shutout to keep North Buncombe undefeated in league play. It was her second two-hitter of the year against the Lady Titans.
Sophomore Emma Washburn accounted for both Lady Titan hits.
McDowell (10-7 overall, 4-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), after getting off to a 4-1 start in conference play, has dropped three straight in the league and four of its last five overall.
The team will be on the road Tuesday at Enka.