Payback: Titans even season series against Erwin with 5-2 win

In the second, a two-out, run-scoring triple by Duncan increased the margin to four runs.

And then, in the home half of the sixth, a solo home run to center field by Lewis accounted for the fifth run of the game.

Byerly (2-1, 1.26 ERA) got the victory on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing a pair of runs, both unearned, on five hits. Byerly struck out seven batters and walked three.

The walks, combined with three errors made by the Titans in the field on Friday, gave the Warriors some life, especially late in the game.

The tying run came to the plate with two down in the last frame, but Duncan came on in relief and recording the final out to earn a save.

McDowell returns to nonconference play this week. The Titans will be on the road Tuesday at Patton, followed by a home game with Draughn on Wednesday. The Titans host Mitchell Thursday.

McDowell 6, Erwin 1 (JV) – The Titans (3-1, 2-0) broke open the game with a five-run third and never looked back as they swept the Warriors.