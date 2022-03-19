Payback: Titans even season series against Erwin with 5-2 win

The first week of Mountain 3A/4A Conference play for the McDowell Titans finished up on Friday night as McDowell beat Erwin 5-2 to earn a split with the Warriors, who had defeated the Titans earlier in the week.
The game, originally scheduled for Titan Field, was moved to Big League Camp late Friday afternoon to guarantee both squads would get the game in after a day of rainfall soaked the area.
The Titans (4-2 overall, 1-1 TMC), who already have a three-game week scheduled for next week, are running short on dates available later in the season, so the move was made to play on the artificial surface.
After losing to the Warriors (5-1, 1-1) by a 6-2 margin earlier in the week, McDowell jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, establishing command of the game.
First baseman Michael Lewis had a huge game, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a home run, a double and two runs scored.
McDowell rapped out eight hits in the game. Logan Duncan (triple, RBI) went 2-for-3. Ethan Hensley (double), Ty Smith (RBI), Hunter Byerly and Matthew Spivey each went 1-for-3.
A three-run first inning started with a one-out basehit from Duncan. That was the first of four consecutive hits in the frame. Hensley doubled to center and Lewis followed with a two-run double to right, giving McDowell a 2-0 lead. Then, an RBI hit from Smith pushed the lead out to 3-0.
In the second, a two-out, run-scoring triple by Duncan increased the margin to four runs.
And then, in the home half of the sixth, a solo home run to center field by Lewis accounted for the fifth run of the game.
Byerly (2-1, 1.26 ERA) got the victory on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing a pair of runs, both unearned, on five hits. Byerly struck out seven batters and walked three.
The walks, combined with three errors made by the Titans in the field on Friday, gave the Warriors some life, especially late in the game.
The tying run came to the plate with two down in the last frame, but Duncan came on in relief and recording the final out to earn a save.
McDowell returns to nonconference play this week. The Titans will be on the road Tuesday at Patton, followed by a home game with Draughn on Wednesday. The Titans host Mitchell Thursday.
McDowell 6, Erwin 1 (JV) – The Titans (3-1, 2-0) broke open the game with a five-run third and never looked back as they swept the Warriors.
Jacob Davis got the win, pitching five innings and giving up an unearned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked two. Tryp Young struck out the side in a perfect sixth.