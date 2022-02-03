Owning the winter: West McDowell rolls to Foothills wrestling championship

The West McDowell Middle School Spartans exercised their usual dominance of Foothills Conference wrestling this winter, completing the regular-season undefeated and capturing the postseason tournament championship with relative ease.

West McDowell won individual championships in 11 of the 18 weight classes at the conference tournament, with a pair of wrestlers claiming their third consecutive FAC titles. It was the 13th conference championship for head coach Scott Page’s Spartans.

Hunter Pittman wrapped up a perfect middle-school career by winning the championship at 162 pounds. Pittman went undefeated for three seasons and captured his third straight tournament championship. Pittman also earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors at the tournament.

Andrew Repasky (128 pounds) also became a three-time tourney champion and wrapped up an undefeated eighth-grade season.

Five other Spartans won championships in their respective weights to cap off undefeated seasons. Harper Thompson (92), Cadence Anderson (100), Bryson Page (108), Brandon Jeronimo (140) and Kane Thomas (184) all took first place without losing a match all season.