One down: Lady Titans start season with overtime victory on the road

RUTHERFORDTON – Adversity is something the McDowell Lady Titans will likely face a good bit of this season, considering how inexperienced they are.

The first test came in Tuesday’s season opener as McDowell gutted out a 48-45 overtime win at R-S Central High School.

The victory wasn’t easy for first-year head coach Zack McCartha and the Lady Titans, as they witnessed a fourth-quarter lead evaporate in a matter of minutes. But McDowell countered and made crucial plays down the stretch to seal the win.

Eight Lady Titans scored, with freshman point guard Kensly Stewart posting a team-high 12 points. Stewart, in her high school debut, provided a strong floor game, finishing with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Stewart made some huge plays down the stretch, scoring seven of her 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime, including what turned out to be the game winner on a coast-to-coast layup with 1:31 left in the extra frame.

“We had a little bit of everything happen in that game for sure,” said McCartha. “The fourth quarter didn’t go great obviously but we regrouped in overtime and found a way. That says a lot. The fourth quarter, the biggest part of it was our youth and inexperience.