Not-so-fond farewell: Titans hammer Freedom in NWC finale

McDowell ran for 206 yards, by far the best total of the season, and got contributions from six different ballcarriers. Senior wing Seth Baird led the way with 50 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jacob Pearson (12 rushes, 45 yards), quarterback Gabe Marsh (10-45), Quantavian Moore (12-40) and fullback Grayson Blackwelder (5-25) all chipped in, and Helon Alvarado scored on a 1-yard run on his only carry. Senior Riley Moore caught three Marsh passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels good,” said Riley Moore. “It’s sad because it’s the last game, but I’m happy it happened this way.”

After the game’s opening series, it looked like it might not happen at all. Freedom took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in 10 plays. Receiver Desmond Caldwell won a jump-ball at the goal line for a 26-yard completion that made it 6-0 with 7:21 left in the opening quarter.

But the Titans fixed a couple of things on the sideline, and the Patriots never got another sniff. Freedom crossed midfield only three more times, and never got farther than the Titans’ 32 the rest of the way. The Pats had 122 yards of offense in the opening quarter, but just 70 in the final three combined.