Not-so-fond farewell: Titans hammer Freedom in NWC finale

MORGANTON – Now that’s how you make an exit.
The McDowell Titans, playing in their final Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game before realignment takes effect next fall, dominated the rival Freedom Patriots 30-6 Friday in Morganton in the season finale.
The game was close for a half before the Titans (3-3) steadily pulled away down the stretch, thanks in large part to an inspired defensive effort that limited Freedom to 80 rushing yards and only 36 yards of offense in the second half. Along the way, McDowell posted season-highs for points and rushing yards.
The victory closed out the COVID-shortened spring season on a high note, and allows the team to roll into summer workouts with a truckload of momentum after securing just its fourth non-losing record this century. It also snapped a three-game slide and ended a five-game drought against the Pats (2-3 NWC, 2-4 overall).
Afterward, emotional coaches and players joined their families in a celebratory frenzy outside the visitor’s locker room.
“Just like they do every week, our kids played their butts off,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “They just play so hard. To end up with a ‘W’ tonight, and not only tonight, but last night when the jayvees got a big win, that is huge for our program to take that next step. Maybe it gets them excited about getting in there and working hard this summer. This is big for us.”
McDowell ran for 206 yards, by far the best total of the season, and got contributions from six different ballcarriers. Senior wing Seth Baird led the way with 50 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jacob Pearson (12 rushes, 45 yards), quarterback Gabe Marsh (10-45), Quantavian Moore (12-40) and fullback Grayson Blackwelder (5-25) all chipped in, and Helon Alvarado scored on a 1-yard run on his only carry. Senior Riley Moore caught three Marsh passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“It feels good,” said Riley Moore. “It’s sad because it’s the last game, but I’m happy it happened this way.”
After the game’s opening series, it looked like it might not happen at all. Freedom took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in 10 plays. Receiver Desmond Caldwell won a jump-ball at the goal line for a 26-yard completion that made it 6-0 with 7:21 left in the opening quarter.
But the Titans fixed a couple of things on the sideline, and the Patriots never got another sniff. Freedom crossed midfield only three more times, and never got farther than the Titans’ 32 the rest of the way. The Pats had 122 yards of offense in the opening quarter, but just 70 in the final three combined.
“We had a couple of adjustments we had to make on the blocking up front, but after we did that, we were solid up front,” said defensive coordinator Keith Styles. “We just had to change a couple of defensive line angles. It was a good fix, because the kids listened, and they make adjustments well during the game.”
That became obvious the next time Freedom had the ball. Blackwelder intercepted a Thaddeus Reid pass at the McDowell 38 and returned it 52 yards to the Freedom 10. Baird took an inside double handoff on the next play and darted in to tie the score. Baird added the extra point, and McDowell led 7-6.
After a short Freedom punt set the Titans up at the Pats’ 49 later in the quarter, McDowell took advantage of the short field. Marsh’s 18-yard keeper gave the Titans a first-and-goal at the 1, and Alvarado finished the drive from there for a 14-6 lead.
The score stayed that way until late in the third quarter. McDowell drove 73 yards in seven plays to add to the lead. The big play was Riley Moore’s 23-yard catch-and-run on a hitch. Baird did the honors from 9 yards out on the same play he scored on previously, and it was 21-6 with 4:47 left in the third.
Another lengthy drive by the Titans stalled at the Freedom 7, but Baird banged home a 23-yard field goal to make it 24-6 with 7:21 left in the game.
Later in the fourth, the Titans faced a fourth-and-one at the Freedom 15, but Marsh hit Riley Moore, running a quick slant, on play-action for the coup de grace.
The Titans laid their ears back on the ensuing defensive possession, getting back-to-back sacks from Pearson and lineman Jake Marsh. Patriots backup quarterback Jaylen Barnett’s 34-yard gain on a mad scramble in the final minute of play got Freedom out of the hole, but prior to that run, the Patriots stood at minus-5 total yards for the entire second half.
The outcome stood in stark contrast to the previous three meetings between the two, all blowout wins for Freedom. It was obvious the Titans had come a long way in the interim.
“I told last year’s seniors, guys, I’m going to make you a promise: We’re going to fix this,” said Brewer, his voice choking with emotion. “I told this bunch of seniors that they are getting us on our way. It’s a big step forward to fix it. This bunch, I love them. It’s the worst part of coaching right now, because you know a bunch you’ve really gotten attached to, you’re going to lose them. But I love them, and I think they’ve helped the program move in the right direction.”