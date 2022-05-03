Nonconference blowout: Titans thump Mitchell as Smith, Duncan combine for no-hitter

A pair of McDowell pitchers took care of business on the mound Monday night, throwing a combined no-hitter in a 14-0 shutout on the road at Mitchell in nonconference play.

Seniors Ty Smith and Logan Duncan stymied the Mountaineers’ offense as they combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Smith tossed 2 2/3 innings, striking out four batters. Duncan recorded the last seven outs of the game, also striking out four and walking one batter. Both pitchers were extremely efficient as they combined for 44 strikes on 58 total pitches thrown.

The walk allowed by Duncan plus one fielding error by the Titans came between them and a perfect game.

At the plate, McDowell erupted in the middle innings.

After being held scoreless in the first two frames, the Titans scored twice in the third. An eight-run fourth inning blew the game open, and then four more in the fifth gave the team plenty of room to get the 10-run rule to kick in after Mitchell was retired in the bottom half of the fifth.

Cole Weaver went 3-for-4 in the contest and drove in three runs. Braden Beck (1-for-2, 2BB, 3R), Hunter Byerly (1-for-2, double, RBI), Zack Whitson (1-for-2, double, 4RBIs), Ty Smith (1-for-2) and Matthew Spivey (1-for-3) added one hit apiece for McDowell in the victory.

Logan Duncan and Chase Coley did not get a hit in the game but drove in a run each.

McDowell (11-9 overall, 4-6 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) concludes its regular season this week with two games against A.C. Reynolds. The Titans hosted the Rockets on Tuesday with a return trip to Reynolds scheduled for Friday.

McDowell 11, Mitchell 3 (JV)

In junior varsity action Monday, the McDowell Titans prevailed 11-3 over the Mitchell Mountaineers in nonconference action.

The Titans (13-3) were very persistent at the plate as they lashed out 13 hits in the contest. A four-run top of the first set the tone for the Titan jayvees. Mitchell countered with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

However, McDowell answered, getting those two runs back in the second. Then, another four-spot in the top of the third broke it open. After the Mountaineers pushed across a solo run in the bottom of the third it was matched with a solo in the Titan fourth.

Dawson Ray and Jacob Davis (2RBIs) each had three hits. One of Ray’s hits was a double and he drove in four runs for McDowell.

Tryp Young added two hits and one RBI. Eli Elliott (1-for-2, double, 2R), Kyson Rinnert (1-for-2, RBI, R), Griffin Young (1-for-2, RBI), Keller Bradley (1-for-3) and Aiden Gallion (1-for-2) had one hit apiece in the Titan lineup.

Young, Bradley and Gallion shared pitching duties on Monday allowing three runs (one earned run) on four hits, striking out nine batters and walking five.