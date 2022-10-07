MHS roundup: Titan JVs keep rolling; Lady Titans fall to Reynolds

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team continued its perfect start in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference with a 24-6 victory at home against the Enka Jets on Thursday night.

The Titans jumped out to a quick, 16-0 first-quarter lead and then leaned heavily on their defense as they forced the Jets into three turnovers throughout the course of the game.

McDowell (5-1 overall, 3-0 conf.) offensively went 65 yards on the opening possession of the game. Jordan Barnette’s 3-yard run and successful conversion play put the Titans in front 8-0 three and a half minutes in.

After forcing a turnover on Enka’s first possession, McDowell marched downfield again and punched it in. Andrew Repasky’s 5-yard run and conversion made it 16-0 with 1:30 left in the first.

That was the final score of the half for either squad.

The Jets finally sustained a drive at the start of the second half, using over seven minutes of clock and scoring their only touchdown of the game to avoid the shutout.

The Titans added some insurance early in the fourth. Quarterback Danny Brown, near midfield, strung off a long run of 34 yards to get into the red zone early in the quarter. Brown ultimately scored on a 1-yard sneak with 8:03 left in the game.

McDowell finished with 307 total yards. Brown had 133 rushing yards and 73 passing yards in the victory. Receiver Drake Cash accounted for all the receiving yards. Repasky had 53 rushing yards and Barnette finished with 44 yards on 10 attempts.

McDowell will travel to Asheville on Thursday (6 p.m. kickoff).

Reynolds tops McDowell in tennis finale

The A.C. Reynolds Rockets got the better of the McDowell Lady Titans in the regular-season tennis finale Thursday, scoring an 8-1 win.

McDowell’s only victory came in the third seed singles match where Maris Suttles clipped Lauren Talmadge 11-10 (10-8) in a tiebreaker.

Reynolds won everywhere else.

Top seed Sophia Kolmel blanked Kylie Handy 10-0. Amber Gier won a close one, 11-9, over Emma Washburn at the second seed.

At No. 4, Sarah McRea beat Tessa Ross 10-6. Kaylee Stines defeated McKinna Young 10-5 at No. 5. At the sixth seed, Brooke Sims topped Gracie Hendricks 10-2.

In doubles, Gier and Talmadge beat Washburn and Suttles 8-3. Kolmel and McCrea topped Handy and Ross 8-2. Stines and Sims teamed up to edge Young and Hannah Killough 8-5.