Lady Titans fall short against T.C. Roberson

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team won a couple of matches against the T.C. Roberson Rams Monday, but Roberson claimed a 5-2 win The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play.

McDowell (0-11 overall, 0-10 TMC) captured one singles match and one doubles match. McKinna Young defeated Artemisa Bondzeit 10-6 in the fifth seed match. In doubles, Maris Suttles and Emma Washburn teamed up to stop Juliet Creel and Zoe Schruckmayr 8-6.

Roberson’s Kayla Masterman defeated Tessa Swepson 10-0 at the top seed. At No. 2, Raine Richards beat Suttles 10-1. Lily Draper beat Washburn 10-2 at the third seed. At No. 4, Creel beat Stella White 10-0.

White and Young dell to Maya Ciocian and Mehar Chatha in the other doubles match.

McDowell travels to A.C. Reynolds today (Thursday).