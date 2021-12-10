Cold night: Poor shooting dooms Lady Titans in road loss to South Caldwell

SAWMILLS – The McDowell Lady Titans suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, losing to the South Caldwell Lady Spartans 46–26 in Sawmills.

The setback puts McDowell at 2-1 on the season going into the start of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play next week. The inability to put the ball in the basket cost the Lady Titans on Thursday. McDowell shot just 16% from the floor, going 8-of-48.

Some first-half foul trouble, combined with South’s half-court man-to-man defense never allowed McDowell to get into much of a rhythm. Three McDowell starters, including freshman point guard Kensly Stewart, had two fouls by the early moments of the second quarter.

The struggles also extended from the field to the foul line where the Lady Titans made just 5-of-16 from the stripe.

Defensively, the Lady Titans executed a solid game plan, mixing in various zone and trap looks to slow down the Lady Spartans and forcing 21 turnovers in the game. But it the end, forward Kenley Jackson’s 16 points and Katlyn Wynn’s 14 points overcame the effort by McDowell on the defensive end.

South led twice in the game with a tie mixed in between.