Cold night: Poor shooting dooms Lady Titans in road loss to South Caldwell

SAWMILLS – The McDowell Lady Titans suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, losing to the South Caldwell Lady Spartans 46–26 in Sawmills.
The setback puts McDowell at 2-1 on the season going into the start of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play next week. The inability to put the ball in the basket cost the Lady Titans on Thursday. McDowell shot just 16% from the floor, going 8-of-48.
Some first-half foul trouble, combined with South’s half-court man-to-man defense never allowed McDowell to get into much of a rhythm. Three McDowell starters, including freshman point guard Kensly Stewart, had two fouls by the early moments of the second quarter.
The struggles also extended from the field to the foul line where the Lady Titans made just 5-of-16 from the stripe.
Defensively, the Lady Titans executed a solid game plan, mixing in various zone and trap looks to slow down the Lady Spartans and forcing 21 turnovers in the game. But it the end, forward Kenley Jackson’s 16 points and Katlyn Wynn’s 14 points overcame the effort by McDowell on the defensive end.
South led twice in the game with a tie mixed in between.
Peyton McPeters’ 3-pointer from the right corner evened the score at 14-14 with 2:30 left in the first half.
But that was the last bucket in the half for McDowell. The Lady Spartans gave themselves a little working margin, scoring 10 unanswered points to go into the break. Jackson accounted for five of those points, including a transition 3-pointer as time expired to give South a 24-14 lead.
McDowell continued to work hard defensively to stay in the game, chipping the margin to seven after three quarters. Unfortunately, down the stretch, the Lady Titans continued to struggle finding points, and in the fourth, Wynn took over as she scored nine of her 14 to pull away.
With the score 33-23, Wynn scored on a drive in the paint with 6:08 left, and that was the start of a flurry of eight in a row by the senior.
Faith Laws (5 rebounds, 1 assist) finished with a team-high nine points. McPeters added seven points, four steals and three rebounds. Emma England (5 rebounds) netted four points.
Tayla Carson (2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist) hit a first-half 3-pointer. Abby Wyatt (5 rebounds, 2 assists) had two points and Stewart (5 rebounds, 4 steals) finished with one point.
McDowell will open conference play Tuesday at T.C. Roberson (6 p.m. start).
NOTE: The scheduled varsity boys contest between McDowell and South Caldwell was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol on the Titans roster. A potential make-up date for that game is to be determined.