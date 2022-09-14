Changes on the way: Youth basketball to have a new look this season in McDowell

Substantive changes are coming for local youth basketball this winter, and McDowell Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh is optimistic they’ll produce a better experience for players.

In the past, youth hoops in the county were community based, with youngsters playing in the same areas as the elementary schools they attended.

This year, there will be two districts, East and West, and players within those districts will have their skill levels evaluated and will then enter a draft. The process should insure no team is loaded with talent at the expense of another, creating greater parity within the league and a more enjoyable experience for youngsters.

Marsh said he’s heard more positives than negatives from the community thus far.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about this,” said Marsh, who was aided in the decision-making process by his assistant, Aikman Kazee. “We knew we were going to have some resistance, and at no point did we ever want to do something that would diminish anybody’s sense of community.

“But we sat down and reviewed a lot of empirical data. We looked at last year’s scores and there were a lot of discrepancies there, especially in the youngest age group. We had teams beating their opponents by 25 and 30 points, and that’s not the message we want to send.”

Marsh said players will be evaluated based on the skills of dribbling, shooting, passing and rebounding, and will be rated with a score from one to five, with five being the most skilled. Players will never see their scores.

Teams in the two districts will then draft players, with each team having similar, if not identical, numbers of players at all skill levels. The East district will consist of Glenwood, Nebo, Marion and Eastfield, while the West will comprise Old Fort, Pleasant Gardens, North Cove and West Marion. Residency will be determined by the athlete’s physical home address.

Parents who coach will automatically be paired with their child or children. No players will be cut, and each must play a prescribed number of minutes in each game.

Marsh said the new system is the most equitable one available.

Hoops division gets new name One of the age groups in McDowell County youth basketball will have a new name this season. Formerly, the division for second- and third-graders was known as the Midget Division. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh said it was high time for a change because of the derogatory nature of the term. “I am not for any child ever being ostracized or turned away from a sport,” said Marsh. “The term ‘midget’ is openly offensive to some, and anybody who has any sense cringes when they hear it.” The division will now be known as the Mighty Mites. — Marty Queen

“I wish we could get people to understand it’s not just about their child, but all the children,” he said. “They need to understand how important athletics is to this county, and that it’s not just important to win, but it’s important to teach them life skills that will make them better people. We’ve worked hard to do this, and we’re going to continue to do things the right way. We really care about the children of this county.”

This type of system is already in place in one area of local youth sports. Little League Baseball drafts its players in the same manner, using skill evaluations to make sure teams can’t load up on talent. Marsh pointed to the success of Little League — participation numbers are high and the league produced a state all-star champion in baseball and two district champs in softball this past summer — to illustrate how effective the system can be.

Folks who encounter problems with transportation are asked to contact the department for help.

Marsh added he doesn’t expect the system to be completely perfect, but said the department would monitor the results closely and make adjustments if needed.

“We’re committed to making tweaks and changes if we need to,” said Marsh. “We’ll revisit the process next year and see what we need to do.”

Sign-ups are open now and will run until Oct. 21. The exception will be for middle- and high school-aged kids who are going out for their school’s team. Youngsters who don’t make the school squad will have until Nov. 4 or until final cuts are made to sign up for youth basketball.

Sign-ups can be done in person at the recreation department or over the phone (652-3001). Cost is $50.

There will be boys’ and girls’ teams in the following divisions: Termites (kindergarten and first graders, must be 5 by Aug. 31, 2022); Mighty Mites (grades 2 and 3, cannot turn 9 before Aug. 31); Pee Wee (grades 4 and 5, cannot turn 11 before Aug. 31); Juniors (grades 6 and 7, cannot turn 13 before Aug. 31); Seniors (grades 8 and 9, cannot turn 15 before Aug. 31); and Pro (grades 10-12, cannot turn 18 before Aug. 31).

Marsh said the league needs coaches, and added those who want to volunteer should contact the department. Candidates will be vetted with background investigations before being allowed to coach. In addition, those interested in being referees should contact the department.

“We want to make sure we have good, responsible people in those positions,” Marsh said.