Blackhawks swoop again: North Buncombe claims season sweep of Titans

Lightning generally does not strike twice, but for the McDowell Titans, this week’s baseball series with the North Buncombe Blackhawks would do a lot to test that theory.

The visiting Blackhawks took advantage of another early lead to beat McDowell 5-2 at Titan Field Wednesday evening to sweep the season series. North beat the Titans 6-3 Tuesday in Weaverville.

North Buncombe (3-8 overall, 2-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), with the two conference wins this week, breaks what was a winless record in the league. For McDowell (6-5, 1-3) The loss slides them into sixth place in the conference standings behind the Blackhawks.

Hunter Byerly (6.2 IP, 3ER, 9H, 5K, BB) took the loss for the Titans on Wednesday. Byerly dealt with trouble in the first couple innings, but eventually he settled in and kept McDowell within shouting distance. Unfortunately, it was early troubles that the team overall could not overcome.

North Buncombe scored once in the first and added two more in the top of the second to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Six of the nine hits allowed by the Titans starting pitcher came in the first two frames.

The first inning started with three consecutive hits, two of them infield hits. Kyle Anderson’s infield chopper to third allowed Garrett McCurry to score from third, making it 1-0.

In the second, Ian Meinert singled to left with one out. After Meinert stole second, Ethan Robinson reached on an error by Titan second baseman Logan Duncan to put runners on the corners.

Robinson then scored on an infield hit later on by Reagan Smith, increasing the margin to 3-0.

McDowell got on the scoreboard in the next half-inning. Noah Higgins and Caleb Jimison both singled. Braden Beck then reached when Meinert was unable to hold onto a fly ball in center that would have been the third out. Higgins scored on the play. The frame ended when Matthew Spivey flew out to center where Meinert did catch the ball.

That was the only opportunity for the Titans on Wednesday as they collected just three hits in total off North Buncombe pitching. Michael Lewis added a single for the other hit in the game for McDowell. Ten of the 21 outs made by the Titans at the plate came on the first pitch of an at-bat.

As impatient as the team was at the plate, McDowell was still dealing with just a two-run deficit going into the seventh when the Blackhawks pushed across a pair of insurance runs.

Byerly quickly got the first two outs in the top of the seventh but his fortunes changed when Garrett McCurry singled. He then took second on a steal. With a 1-2 count and Byerly a pitch away from keeping it close, Marley Riddle singled up the middle, pushing in McCurry and making it a three-run deficit.

McDowell begins a busy, three-game week on Monday, hosting R-S Central in a nonconference game followed by another home tilt with Enka.

McDowell 11, North Buncombe 0 (JV)

In junior varsity action, the McDowell Titans shut out North Buncombe 11-0.

McDowell pitchers Kyson Rinnert and Tryp Young combined for a five-inning no-hitter, striking out six batters and walking two.

At the plate, the Titans erupted for eight runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to help kick in the mercy rule after the Blackhawks were retired in the top of the fifth.

Dawson Ray had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Eli Elliott (1-for-3, RBI), Rinnert (1-for-2, double, 2RBIs, BB), Alex Barnes (1-for-2, double, 2RBIs, BB), Griffin Young and Braden Gardin (2RBIs) added a hit apiece.