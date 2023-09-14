The “Price is Right” is America’s longest-running game show featuring more than 9,000 episodes. Contestants bid on winnable items by playing games. One game, Cliff Hanger, is one of the most popular. It features a figure of a mountain climber scaling up a large cardboard mountain at about a 45-degree angle. Contestants bid on three prizes. Depending how close or how far they are to the amounts, the climber moves on the mountain. Bid too much and the climber falls off the edge. Bid adequately, and the climber moves just a bit. Prizes are won by the climber moving close to the actual price of each item. The game debuted in April 1976.

Added later to the game was the now famous yodeling music which accompanies the climbing figure as it moves. Contestants have even been known to yodel along with the music while playing. At times, the game didn’t work on live television. Once, the motor moving the figure tanked and the game had to be hand-cranked. At other times, the figure fell off the mountain for various reasons. When this happened, host Bob Barker would accuse the climber of having too much to drink. Over the years, the figure has been given many names like Hans and Sven. One reason the game is so easily recognizable is due to the phrase “Cliffhanger” and to the general description of the figure as the “mountain climber.”

“Climbing the mountain” is a metaphor for many things. In the case of the game show, it can be a marker of financial or economic success. It can also stand for the measure of someone’s achievement, how someone rises and falls in various categories of life. Living life is a task to travel various peaks and valleys not always at a 45-degree angle. Columnist David Brooks writes about the decisions we are moved to make in the daily “bids” of life in his book, “The Second Mountain.” Like the game, there are times when our lives don’t work right. We get stuck. Sometimes we move a little, and at other times, we make great headway in pursuits only to go too far and fall down. Finding a balance between the things we can control and the rest is often tedious. Again, like the game, it needed fixing just like we may need some assistance with the things which weigh us down or prevent us from moving. After all, climbing is an action both physical and mental. It takes work and help, often, to get one foot in front of the other.

In the valleys of our lives, we make choices to stay or to climb. We make our own bids, trusting in a hopeful outcome. We work hard at the things we care about in the hopes we will benefit or “win” when the tasks at hand reach their eventual outcomes. As the contestants celebrate when the climbing figure stays close to the prices on the board and does not fall, we gain much joy out of the life experiences which mean the most to us. Conversely, however we grieve the loss of a game, there are moments of sadness in between our individual peaks and valleys.

It is said life is often a game of inches. So true for any contestant playing the Cliff Hanger game. At times, it might even be a contest of centimeters. Character matters all the time, especially as we rise and fall each day.

Climbing the mountain is truly about working at something, striving to become the best definition of ourselves we can be with the understanding there are often valleys of doubt and despair. Taking a step or two away from trouble is victory in itself. Mountains can mean many things: addictions, loneliness, self-doubt, weight loss, recovering from some kind of event, or just building oneself out of hurts and fears. Sadly, everyone struggles with something. Climbing can simply be an effort to fill the holes in our lives with good things. In trying to climb we may find who we truly are.

Some of us gain courage to climb our mountains because we have a strong family or because we have come through a tragedy and are helping others facing the same predicament. These folks recognized challenges and made them a force for good. Climbing the mountain is seeking out the strengths we have and the talents we want to find.

There is a quote attributed to David McCullough Jr. which reads, “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” Climbing the mountain is about being the best person one can be even when the waves hit, full of whatever fears we have.

Climbing is an act of reminding ourselves there is purpose and meaning to our lives. And maybe when we look back on all this living and striving, and done all we think we can do, we will be able to do a bit of yodeling. I think so.