WNC Bigfoot Festival roaring back for 2021

Along with pandemic and its restrictions, Bruner faced some serious health problems in 2020 that were totally unexpected and had nothing to do with COVID-19. But he’s doing better now and is looking forward to a successful WNC Bigfoot Festival later this year.

“I have been blessed beyond what I deserve,” he said to The McDowell News. “On April 8, 2020, I was diagnosed with something that I never saw coming, I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in my left mandible. I was told that my left mandible had to be removed and bone would be taken from my left shoulder blade to reconstruct.”

Bruner went through a total of three surgeries at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He also endured chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“I was finally able after months of rehab and training able to get back in the woods and last Saturday night I tracked a big one for about 200 yards,” he said to The McDowell News. “Then I lost the track and the whole time I was tracking I was just thanking God for allowing me to remain.”

Bruner said his determination to continue the WNC Bigfoot Festival despite the COVID-19 pandemic and his own personal health crisis kept him going.

“When I was in the hospital, I was down and almost gave up but I thought I can’t let my town down,” he said to The McDowell News. “I can’t let those business owners down. They depend on that festival and I started fighting.”