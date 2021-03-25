WNC Bigfoot Festival roaring back for 2021

After a hiatus in 2020, the WNC Bigfoot Festival will come roaring back this September to downtown Marion.
Held in 2018 and 2019, the local celebration of the alleged half-human, half-ape hairy creature has become Marion’s biggest event and has drawn tens of thousands of people to the downtown. They have come from all over the United States and some foreign countries for the event. The WNC Bigfoot Festival has also been featured on national news media like CNN and National Public Radio.
But last year, the Bigfoot Festival and all the other outdoor events in Marion were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that restrictions are loosening, organizers are making plans for the 2021 event.
John Bruner with Bigfoot 911 told The McDowell News that the 2021 WNC Bigfoot Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
The festivities for Friday, Sept. 17 will kick off at 3 p.m. with an educational expo at the Marion Community Building. The expo is scheduled to last until 8 p.m. and naturally it will focus on the unexplained phenomenon of half-man, half-ape creature that supposedly lurks in the woods and wild regions of North America.
The speakers will include Daniel Beniot from the East Coast Bigfoot Researchers Organization (ECBRO) in Virginia; Lori Wade, a Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) investigator from Tennessee; Rick Reles, BFRO investigator from Henderson County; and Zach Bales, an author from Kentucky who has a book called “The Bigfoot Atlas” detailing his trip to Bluff Creek, Calif., where the famous Patterson-Gimlin footage was made. Bruner will be there with Bigfoot 911.
On Friday, organizers will also close Main Street from New Street to Fort Street and have vendors in place so they can get set up. The vendors’ hours will be 3 to 10 p.m.
The WNC Bigfoot Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday and run until 6 p.m. in the downtown. The festival route will run from New Street down to State Street and include a Kids Zone on Fort Street. In additions, vendors will be located on West Henderson Street down to Logan Street. The festival will have Bigfoot experts speaking throughout the day including N.C. Squatch Watchers, Dwight Campbell from Dirty South Squatching and Robin Moonshadow from Canada. More speakers will be announced later, said Bruner.
And as at previous festivals, there will be a Bigfoot calling contest, a Bigfoot costume contest and a food court.
“At this time, we have 140 vendors signed and confirmed,” said Bruner recently. “We are continuing to take applications. We would like to thank our sponsors: McDowell Technical Community College, Mountain View ERA and Flavors on Main.”
Furthermore, Bruner said he and other organizers recently opened the application process for the festival vendors for both Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18. The vendor spots for Friday, Sept. 17 sold out in just 21 hours, he added.
Bruner said he and other organizers of the festival could use additional sponsors. If anyone is interested, they contact the organizers at bigfoot911bobr@gmail or by visiting www.marionbigfootfestival.com.
Along with pandemic and its restrictions, Bruner faced some serious health problems in 2020 that were totally unexpected and had nothing to do with COVID-19. But he’s doing better now and is looking forward to a successful WNC Bigfoot Festival later this year.
“I have been blessed beyond what I deserve,” he said to The McDowell News. “On April 8, 2020, I was diagnosed with something that I never saw coming, I was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in my left mandible. I was told that my left mandible had to be removed and bone would be taken from my left shoulder blade to reconstruct.”
Bruner went through a total of three surgeries at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He also endured chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
“I was finally able after months of rehab and training able to get back in the woods and last Saturday night I tracked a big one for about 200 yards,” he said to The McDowell News. “Then I lost the track and the whole time I was tracking I was just thanking God for allowing me to remain.”
Bruner said his determination to continue the WNC Bigfoot Festival despite the COVID-19 pandemic and his own personal health crisis kept him going.
“When I was in the hospital, I was down and almost gave up but I thought I can’t let my town down,” he said to The McDowell News. “I can’t let those business owners down. They depend on that festival and I started fighting.”