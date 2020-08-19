West Marion forum's work making a difference

At the regular meeting for August, the Marion City Council heard an update about the continuing work by the West Marion Community Forum.
The City Council had originally planned to have its August meeting with the West Marion forum at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the city and forum agreed that now was not the best time to hold such a meeting with a lot of people crowded into one space. Instead, Paula Swepson Avery, director of the West Marion forum, gave a presentation to the council at City Hall.
2020 marks the fifth year the West Marion Community Forum has existed.
In April, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation announced a $500,000 grant to the forum to address childhood obesity in McDowell County. The West Marion forum will receive this four-year grant as part of its community-centered health initiative.
The project is titled “Shift Happens: For the Health of Our Community” and was awarded after an intensive 15-month planning process led by a core team of partners. This team included the Community Engagement Project, Centro Unido Latino-Americano, Mission Hospital McDowell, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, the Foothills Food Hub, Equitable Community Strategies, N.C. Center for Health & Wellness, and the West Marion Community Forum.
Avery said the forum is providing fresh fruits and vegetables to children and encouraging them to try healthy food options. The Keeping It Fresh Community Garden is growing these vegetables for all to enjoy.
The vision for the Shift Happens project is “community centered health strategies to be people-centered and reflect the lived experiences of children and families across McDowell County.”
In addition, MANNA FoodBank is distributing fresh food in the West Marion community.
In March, Avery attended the 2020 National Good Food Network Conference in New Orleans. She was there with Emily Roberts, project manager of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council; Kathy Arriola, executive director of Centro Unido Latino Americano; and Heather Edwards, director of the Foothills Food Hub.
There, the four leaders from McDowell County partnered with folks from Kentucky and led a workshop focused on facilitating community-driven work to strengthen local food systems and address food insecurity in rural communities like McDowell.
The forum is also distributing monetary assistance to businesses like the House of James. Avery said she and other forum leaders are working with the city of Marion to pay some past due water bills of community residents. They are also encouraging local residents to wear a face mask and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wear a mask to serve and protect our community,” she said.
This summer, the West Marion forum and other local leaders held the Shine a Light vigil in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. Approximately 400 people participated in this event against racism and intolerance.
Furthermore, the West Marion forum participated in a project with McDowell High students about the problem of racism on campus. At last year’s meeting of the McDowell Health Coalition, the students talked about how they and others are still dealing with racism here. They heard the stories of others like them who have been confronted with racial slurs and offensive symbols. These young people said they don’t hear anything in school about African-American history.
These students were planning to give the same presentation before the McDowell County Board of Education in April. But due to COVID-19, they will give it at a future meeting.
Avery and activist Mary Snow have co-authored a book “Shift Happens in Community,” which will be released in November.
After hearing her presentation, city of Marion officials commended the ongoing work of the forum.
“We’re proud to be associated with you and support you in any way we can,” said Mayor Steve Little. “Racism is everywhere, and it takes a constant effort to overcome it.”
New equipment
In addition, Marion City Council approved buying new equipment for the Public Works Department.
The city will buy a new mounted, self-contained leaf vacuum system from Carolina Industrial Equipment of Charlotte. This purchase will be through the N.C. Sheriff’s Association procurement program, in the amount of $85,000, which is the budgeted amount for the leaf machine. The city will also buy a new Kubota M Series utility tractor from Kubota of Asheville for $26,021, which is almost $6,000 below the $32,000 amount budgeted for the tractor. Lastly, a new John Deere 60G compact excavator will be bought from James River Equipment of Asheville in the amount of $69,902.85, which is a little more than $3,000 below the $73,000 amount budgeted for the excavator.
Public Works Director Brant Sikes said this new equipment is necessary because the old ones have been used for more than 20 years now and are worn out.
Highway Safety grant
Council members approved a resolution accepting the Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant of $20,000. This program is dedicated to promoting highway safety awareness to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina through special programs.
“These grant funds are 100% reimbursable and very beneficial to the Marion Police Department and the citizens we serve,” said Police Chief Allen Lawrence.
Also, the Marion Police Department will get a $5,000 grant to pay for a second mobile speed sign. This is the sign placed along a street that tells motorists how fast they are travelling.
The City Council agreed to hold the next budget planning session on Tuesday, Aug. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the Marion City Council said they have received lots of positive comments from local residents about their decision to keep the residential recycling program.
