West Marion Forum gets $25,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation

The West Marion Community Forum is one of 40 different nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that each received a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. These organizations are committed to furthering social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
Duke Energy announced Tuesday the recipients of $1 million in grants through the Duke Energy Foundation. The 40 organizations each got a $25,000 grant, according to a news release.
Dawna Goode Ledbetter, board chair, and Paula Swepson, executive director, West Marion Community Forum, issued a joint statement upon receiving this grant.
“West Marion Community Forum Inc. is proud to be a recipient of a Duke Energy Foundation grant. These funds will allow us to take a more committed approach to racial equity education for both grassroots and institutional leadership in McDowell County,” they said.
Swepson told The McDowell News that this grant money will be used to help people of color in McDowell who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“We will use this grant to support our racial equity programs and develop culturally responsive messages related to the prevention, testing, and treatment of the COVID-19 virus for Black and Brown communities,” said Swepson to The McDowell News.
The murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minn. sparked global outrage and ignited a movement to end institutional racism. At the same time, it forced a reckoning with America’s history of white supremacy. The community forums responded to the call for justice in June by hosting a vigil in Marion and Old Fort. The vigil was titled, “Shine the Light on Hate, Racism, and Injustice: A Day for Love and Solidarity.”
“After this event, law enforcement officials committed to participating in racial equity training and engaging in hard conversations around community issues, like police brutality, over policing, and ICE raids,” said Swepson to The McDowell News. “In addition, public school administrators committed to engaging in racial equity training to address the way institutional racism shows up in the classroom and school system. Therefore, we will dedicate resources from this grant to hire racial equity facilitators to lead these trainings and help institutions define action steps to fulfill their commitment to advancing racial equity.
“Additionally, we know that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities. Therefore, we will use these funds to distribute multilingual resources to prevent the spread of the virus and address immediate needs related to food insecurity.”
Swepson said the West Marion Community Forum wants to continue to be the resource connector for the needs of our county.
“We have worked hard to build relationships with institutions in the county and this is one big win for all of us,” she added.
Ginger Webb, program coordinator with the Community Engagement Project, was part of the request to Duke Energy to get this grant.
“We are thrilled to be awarded a Duke Energy Foundation grant to support our racial equity initiatives,” said Webb. “These funds will allow us to host racial equity trainings for local leaders that have committed to expand their knowledge and create a more just community. We also plan to develop culturally responsive messages related to the prevention, testing, and treatment of the COVID-19 virus for Black and Brown communities.”
“We all have a role and responsibility in advancing justice and equity,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Duke Energy is committed to creating equal opportunities for the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support organizations already leading this critical work across North Carolina.”
Earlier this year, the company committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina. This is in addition to the more than $1 million the company provided in support of racial equity across all jurisdictions in August, according to a news release.
One example of an organization receiving support in North Carolina to reduce disparate outcomes is the Brunswick County NAACP.
“We at the Brunswick County NAACP branch are very thankful for the gracious support of the Duke Energy Foundation,” said Carl Parker, local branch president for the NAACP in a news release. “Because all people have color, this type of support and investment from local partners such as Duke Energy allows us to work toward our mission to secure political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”
Duke Energy is also strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion. The $1 million in grants and expanded internal programs build upon the company’s past efforts to support and encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in the company and the communities it serves.
Duke Energy will continue to engage local organizations and leaders to understand how to be a part of the long-term solution to the social justice issues our communities face, according to the news release.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!