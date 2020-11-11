West Marion Forum gets $25,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation

“After this event, law enforcement officials committed to participating in racial equity training and engaging in hard conversations around community issues, like police brutality, over policing, and ICE raids,” said Swepson to The McDowell News. “In addition, public school administrators committed to engaging in racial equity training to address the way institutional racism shows up in the classroom and school system. Therefore, we will dedicate resources from this grant to hire racial equity facilitators to lead these trainings and help institutions define action steps to fulfill their commitment to advancing racial equity.

“Additionally, we know that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities. Therefore, we will use these funds to distribute multilingual resources to prevent the spread of the virus and address immediate needs related to food insecurity.”

Swepson said the West Marion Community Forum wants to continue to be the resource connector for the needs of our county.

“We have worked hard to build relationships with institutions in the county and this is one big win for all of us,” she added.

Ginger Webb, program coordinator with the Community Engagement Project, was part of the request to Duke Energy to get this grant.