Winds bring down trees, powerlines in McDowell on Saturday

Strong winds on Saturday brought down trees and powerlines across McDowell County.

At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Duke Energy reported more than 300 customers in McDowell without electricity. Emergency workers were busy going from one downed tree to another. Around 1 p.m., a tree blocked Old Greenlee Road near the water filtration plant.

At 11:46 a.m., units responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a camper, injuring one person. That happened on Horseshoe Loop off Bill Cook Drive, according to emergency radio traffic. A 58-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was classified as “walking wounded.”

In addition, a stalled vehicle caused traffic problems on Old Fort Mountain in the early afternoon. Emergency personnel also responded to a traffic accident on Logan Street where a traffic light was out.

This is a developing story.