Who stole the fence gates? McDowell deputies want to know

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down a stolen utility trailer loaded with fence gates.

An employee of 5 Star Fence, on U.S. 70 West in Old Fort, reported the trailer and its contents stolen on Thursday, Oct. 15. The theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The black utility trailer is 16-feet long and has standard 12-inch rail for the sides. It was loaded with 15 chain link fence gates.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspects or whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.