WATCH NOW: Vaccine and mask skeptics confront the Marion City Council.

The use of masks and vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have turned usually routine and sparsely attended local government meetings across nation into hotbeds of debate.
Marion City Council got a taste of that on Tuesday.
While more than 73% of the U.S. population over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, the vocal minority remains quite vocal.
During a discussion about COVID, council members heard from some of those who are skeptical about the vaccines and face masks.
Evelyn Webster claimed there are studies that support the use of Ivermectin, which is a dewormer medication for large animals like horses and cows, as a treatment for COVID-19 in humans.
However, the FDA has warned people not to use this drug which is not intended for humans. Stores like Tractor Supply have posted warning signs about the misuse of Ivermectin.
Last week, Marion Mayor Steve Little said, “I’m just bewildered when I hear about people taking a dosage that is designed for a 1,200-pound animal. That is ridiculous.”
However at Tuesday’s meeting, Webster voiced her skepticism to council about the vaccines that have been developed to prevent the spread of COVID. She wore a face mask during the meeting.
“If there were safety studies, you would find them all over the media,” Webster said. “You would find them at every pharmacy, posted on big poster boards on the walls of every pharmacy. We spoke to our pharmacy at Walmart, she agreed…”
At that point, Little cut short her comments. Councilman Don Ramsey then raised his concern about the one person at the meeting who was not wearing a face mask, even though signs at City Hall require masks inside.
That person was Alisa Drum, who spoke to council last month about COVID. Ramsey said not wearing a mask “insults everyone in this room wearing a mask” as well as the notices posted at City Hall.
“So my medical conditions don’t mean anything?” said Drum to Ramsey. “My medical conditions mean that I can’t wear a mask and I am not contagious so you’re diagnosing me as having something I don’t have. Are you a doctor?”
Ramsey said he was simply asking her to “have the decency” and wear the mask in public as everyone else in the meeting was doing.
“The masks don’t do anything to stop a virus,” said Drum to Ramsey.
Little stopped the argument by saying there would not be a debate about that issue at the council meeting. The mayor told Drum she should wear a mask or she will be asked to leave. Drum grudgingly put on a face mask and then spoke to council.
“I will put your medical thing on since you are diagnosing me without a doctor’s…” she said to council.
Drum said she earlier sent “expert information” from the CDC, the NIH and doctors to city officials about COVID. “Whether you read it or not, I don’t know,” she said. “I only saw the two of you open it. So I brought a copy to all of you.”
Drum said she was opposed to the council’s motion to incentivize people to get the vaccine.
“We don’t know the long term effects of it,” she added. “By giving sick leave to people who have been vaccinated but not to people who have not been vaccinated, that is discrimination…But you are setting yourselves up for a lawsuit for discrimination by doing something like that.”
She added this is against the U.S. Constitution, the N.C. Constitution and their oaths of office.
“You cannot individually mandate the person do something with their body that has to do with their health,” said Drum. “That is not your job, no matter what your personal feelings are.”
Drum added she moved to Marion a year ago because she fell in love with “this little town.” But she said she didn’t want to live “where the people who are running the town think that they can tell me what to do with my body.”
“I know how to research and whether you want to listen to the other side because it doesn’t go along with the narrative that’s being promoted by (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and the MSM (mainstream media) and you know to me that doesn’t make sense,” said Drum. “If you want to understand fully what the situation is you have got to listen to both sides. That’s debate. That’s understanding. That’s research. And if you don’t want to listen to the other side, then how are you making decisions for an entire city?”
Drum then handed out more copies of her research to city of Marion officials and said she can do this again at meeting after meeting.