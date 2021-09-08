WATCH NOW: Vaccine and mask skeptics confront the Marion City Council.

“I will put your medical thing on since you are diagnosing me without a doctor’s…” she said to council.

Drum said she earlier sent “expert information” from the CDC, the NIH and doctors to city officials about COVID. “Whether you read it or not, I don’t know,” she said. “I only saw the two of you open it. So I brought a copy to all of you.”

Drum said she was opposed to the council’s motion to incentivize people to get the vaccine.

“We don’t know the long term effects of it,” she added. “By giving sick leave to people who have been vaccinated but not to people who have not been vaccinated, that is discrimination…But you are setting yourselves up for a lawsuit for discrimination by doing something like that.”

She added this is against the U.S. Constitution, the N.C. Constitution and their oaths of office.

“You cannot individually mandate the person do something with their body that has to do with their health,” said Drum. “That is not your job, no matter what your personal feelings are.”